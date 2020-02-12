TWO SUPER SUPER HOT MEN to be Presented at VAULT Festival and Brighton Fringe

As the heat rises, two super super hot men are creating a soundtrack for a climate documentary. Alan and Ron are sweaty. Really sweaty. The heat is rising in their studio and the milk has gone off. But life goes on, right?

After their critically acclaimed performances with Poltergeist, Alice Boyd and Rosa Garland (aka Alan and Ron) are back to present a new production, Two Super Super Hot Men. Two Super Super Hot Men is a comedy theatre show about (dis)connection with nature, and the power of imagination in a time of climate crisis. Created, performed and directed by the duo, the show will preview at VAULT Festival (13 & 14 March) and then run at Brighton Fringe (1-3 May). Recommended by Lyn Gardner as a VAULT Festival highlight, Two Super Super Hot Men is a show involving sweat, drag kings and a space for us to work out our climate anxieties.

This gender bending comic romp creates a space for audiences to also connect with serious issues and turn their anxieties into action. The two characters are foley artists, and their haphazard attempts at soundtracking a climate documentary force them to face the issue head on. Alongside the show, the duo will engage with the public through environmental stunts on the streets, as well as offer information at the end of performances for audiences to take action themselves. The duo is collaborating with designers Adapt, who are committed to using humour to encourage positive action on climate change.

Two Super Super Hot Men was developed with support from Arts Council England, artsdepot, and the Pleasance Theatre. It will debut at VAULT Festival (13 & 14 March) and run at Brighton Fringe (1-3 May). Alan and Ron invite you to come and stew on the climate emergency.

For more information go to: www.alanandron.com or find them on social media @alanandron.





