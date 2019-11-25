TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to Jack Studio Theatre

Twelfth Night: a time of mischief, trickery and debauchery.

When Viola washes up on the shores of Illyria, she witnesses the festivities first hand and is drawn into the schemes of the love-struck Duke Orsino, and subjected to the antics of the anarchic Toby Belch. At first it's all fun and games, but then things take a more serious turn.

Twelfth Night exposes a world of love triangles, plotting drunkards and false identities. In the northern town of Illyria anything goes, especially on Twelfth Night.

Following their sell-out production of King Lear, Yard Players bring a vibrant and modern take to one of Shakespeare's most renowned comedies, in a production full of comic twists and dark turns.

Twelfth Night Listings Information

Venue: Brockley Jack Studio Theatre, 410 Brockley Road, London, SE4 2DH

Box office: www.brockleyjack.co.uk or 0333 666 3366 (£1.75 fee for phone bookings only)

Dates: Tuesday 14 January to Saturday 1 February 2020 at 7.30pm. (NO perfs: Sunday/Monday)

Tickets: £16, £13 conc., 15+





