TOGETHER/APART NHS Launches Today

The project will take place on the 12 June 2021, with free tickets being made available to staff at Northwick Park Hospital and the West Herts Hospital NHS trust.

Apr. 30, 2021  

Together/Apart NHS is for families with children from 4 to 10 years old, and uses storytelling, problem solving and interactive games to bring everyone together for 60 mins of escapism and bonding with the adventures of Captain P.I.Lot and the Super Computer in space.

Artistic directors Rachel and Jemma said, "We were inspired by some of our friends who work in the NHS, seeing how worried their children have been about their parents made us want to do something for them and others in similar situations. It's also our way of saying 'Thank You' to NHS Front Line workers for all they have been doing during the pandemic.".

Brigid Larmour, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Watford Palace Theatre says "We are delighted to be working with Fly High Stories in bringing their digitally inventive show Together/Apart to the families of staff at Watford General - whose children may had a worrying time while their parents confront the pandemic. Independent and freelance theatre workers have also had a challenging time, and we are pleased to be able to support Fly High Stories with funding from the government's Cultural Recovery Fund - and at the same time to say thank you to our amazing local hospital colleagues for everything they do for our community."

Matthew Wright, Programme and Marketing Manager at Harrow Arts Centre adds "Harrow Arts Centre are very excited to be supporting Fly High Stories in offering an 'out of this world' theatrical experience to the children of key workers in Harrow and beyond. We owe a great deal to those who were on the front line at Northwick Park Hospital during the Covid-19 outbreak last year and we hope this special performance goes some way towards saying thank you!"

Fly High Stories was founded in 2019 by friends, director Jemma Gross and writer Rachel Barnett-Jones, to create work for family audiences with an emphasis on growth mindset and confidence building. Both mothers, they were inspired by a desire to create accessible stories on stage, screen and radio which their children would be captivated by. They are committed to making work which can be enjoyed and understood by young audiences everywhere. Previous shows include: Paper Plane, Pantologues, and Fly High. They are also encouraging better working practices within the creative industries via the #WeWorkKind campaign, for more information see https://www.flyhighstories.co.uk//core-values.

Cast
Astronaut: Phil Yarrow
Pip: Toby Barnett-Jones

Creative Team
Writer: Rachel Barnett-Jones
Director: Jemma Gross
Designer: Christopher Silvester
Associate: Jack Pepper

The project will take place on the 12 June 2021, with free tickets being made available to staff at Northwick Park Hospital and the West Herts Hospital NHS trust. For more information please see: https://www.flyhighstories.co.uk/projects/digital


