THE SNOW QUEEN Will Be Performed at The Albany Next Month

This Christmas, award-winning family theatre-makers Wrongsemble present The Snow Queen, a co-production with the Albany and ARC Stockton Arts Centre. This festive tale for families also shines a light on the climate emergency and provides an inspiring and powerful message about sustainability to audiences in London.

Running from 4 to 31 December at the Albany in Deptford, the show is a vibrant musical and total reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale incorporating elements of cabaret and original music. Wrongsemble's modern adaptation, written by its Artistic Director Elvi Piper, introduces a strong belief in the power of community to bring about change as well as a roll-call of multi-dimensional characters that embrace and celebrate difference. In this show, the Snow Queen becomes a Drag Queen and the audience meet an array of fun characters including an anti-recycling hoarder, an energy abusing polar bear and an overworked elf.

Piper, whose organisation is also the Resident company at Slung Low's Leeds base in Holbeck, wanted the message behind this show to be about how small changes can sometimes make the biggest difference. She says: "Sometimes the youngest voices will speak the loudest truths." Piper adds that the show has been created sustainably in every way possible from the materials used to the longevity of the set which will be reused after the Christmas run.

The Albany's Chief Executive and Artistic Director Gavin Barlow adds: "As well as celebrating kindness, individuality and family, the production also includes an important message about how we can all care better for the planet and each other. It's also great to be able to support new work that is sustainably made, and we can't wait for families to see this hopeful and original show."

Cast

Horton / Oops / Flash - Thomas Cotran

Snow Queen (Madge) - Richard Priestley

Lumi - Tilly Smith

Creative Team

Director / Writer - Elvi Piper

Designer - Antony Jones

Creative Producer - Chemeana Lacey

Musical Director / Composer - Rosie Fox

Stage Manager - Heather Newsham

Lighting Design - Alastair Fox

Associate Artist - Edith Kirkwood

Box Office: Tel: 020 8692 4446

For further details: https://www.thealbany.org.uk/shows/the-snow-queen/