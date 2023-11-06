THE SCOUSE GENIE Comes to City Theatre This Month

This winter, City Theatre presents their third ever panto The Scouse Genie. However, this is their first ever adult panto!

Based on a famous tale, The Scouse Genie tells the story of Aria, a local Scouse girl who lives with her mum Liver Bird and her brother and sister Timothy & Stacey.

After a night out Aria meets a sinister character called 'Bad Ass' Scarr Quinn, who claims to be her long lost uncle. However, his motives for seeking out Aria may not be all that they seem.

What makes this panto different is the new characters we're introduced too, including Prince Jay and Princess Cara. As well as their step mother 'The Empress' Sapphire, alongside her high energy personal assistant Troy.

Another new character we meet is the lazy, unambitious but larger than life girl called Haribo. A slave of Scarr Quinn, Haribo quickly becomes best friends with Aria. What adventure do these two go on? Do they find the magical lamp? and will the Liver Bird frighten all the men in the audience?

Find out November 28th to December 2nd at the Hope Street Theatre.