THE SCOUSE GENIE Comes to City Theatre This Month

Performances run November 28 - December 2 at the Hope Street Theatre.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 1 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!
Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo 2 Photos: First Look at TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL at the Hope Mill Theatre
ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year Photo 3 ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year
Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024 Photo 4 Landmark Theatres Brings RENT Back to the UK in 2024

THE SCOUSE GENIE Comes to City Theatre This Month

This winter, City Theatre presents their third ever panto The Scouse Genie. However, this is their first ever adult panto! 

Based on a famous tale, The Scouse Genie tells the story of Aria, a local Scouse girl who lives with her mum Liver Bird and her brother and sister Timothy & Stacey.

After a night out Aria meets a sinister character called 'Bad Ass' Scarr Quinn, who claims to be her long lost uncle. However, his motives for seeking out Aria may not be all that they seem.

What makes this panto different is the new characters we're introduced too, including Prince Jay and Princess Cara. As well as their step mother 'The Empress' Sapphire, alongside her high energy personal assistant Troy. 

Another new character we meet is the lazy, unambitious but larger than life girl called Haribo. A slave of Scarr Quinn, Haribo quickly becomes best friends with Aria. What adventure do these two go on? Do they find the magical lamp? and will the Liver Bird frighten all the men in the audience? 

Find out November 28th to December 2nd at the Hope Street Theatre.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Tyne Theatre and Opera House Appoint Jonathan Higgins as Chief Executive Officer Photo
Tyne Theatre and Opera House Appoint Jonathan Higgins as Chief Executive Officer

The Tyne Theatre and Opera House has announced the appointment of Jonathan Higgins in the brand-new Chief Executive Officer role at the historic entertainment venue.

2
THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF Comes to Jacksons Lane Photo
THE THREE BILLY GOATS GRUFF Comes to Jacksons Lane

Created by Kaveh Rahnama, writer and director of last year’s brilliant adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk and 2021’s fantastic A Christmas Circus Fairytale, The Three Billy Goats Gruff will bring us much festive bleating this December. 

3
Newcastles Curious Monkey Theatre to Close Photo
Newcastle's Curious Monkey Theatre to Close

Curious Monkey, the North East-based theatre company and charity, has announced that it will be closing in early 2024, after more than 10 years making theatre with under-represented communities notably young people with experience of the care system and people seeking sanctuary in the UK as refugees and asylum seekers. 

4
Review: NOISENIGHT40: ABEL SELAOCOE & THE BANTU ENSEMBLE, Boiler Shop Photo
Review: NOISENIGHT40: ABEL SELAOCOE & THE BANTU ENSEMBLE, Boiler Shop

My friend and I both said the same thing at the same time as we left the Boilershop after seeing South African Cellist, Abel Selaocoe. This was 'that might have been the best gig I’ve ever been to'. That might not be a very journalism-y thing to say (well, neither is “journalism-y”,) but it sums things up succinctly.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester Video
See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
Oh What a Lovely War in UK Regional Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
A Woman On Fire in UK Regional A Woman On Fire
Baron's Court Theatre (11/07-11/11)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/10-2/10)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
Swan Lake in UK Regional Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
Branwen: Dadeni in UK Regional Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You