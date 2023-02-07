Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SAD CLUB Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month

The Sad Club can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 February.

Feb. 07, 2023 Â 

A dynamic mix of live music, bold new writing and comedy exploring what it's like growing up in the 2020s - and how it's not too different from our universal experiences of being teenagers - can be seen at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next week.

Performed by members of the SJT's Youth Theatre group, The Sad Club is a collection of monologues, songs and duologues from all over time and space explores what exactly about living in this world stops us from being happy, and how we might go about tackling those problems.

Writer Luke Barnes says: "I wanted to write something to get young people to think about the stuff that tripped me up in my twenties earlier, in the hope that when these things hit them they'll feel less weird and might even be better equipped to handle them."

Director Alice Kynman says: "It's been so much fun putting this show together. Don't be put off by the title - it's definitely not doom and gloom. It's a lovely play showing us snippets of different people's lives; in those lives there's a bit of sadness, but there's also music!"

The Sad Club is performed by Mimi Browne, Ella Buttery, Alexander Callaghan, Yasmin Casson, Emily Martin, Joseph Miller, Chloe Rattigan, Olivia Richardson, Katie Robinson, Connie Thompson and Lucy Webster.

It is directed by, and features original music by, Alice Kynman. Lighting design is by Tigger Johnson, set design is by Julia Wray, sound design and stage management is by Ernest Acquah and the assistant director is Alfie Howle.

The Sad Club can be seen at the SJT at 7.30pm on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 February. Tickets, priced at Â£7 and Â£10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com




