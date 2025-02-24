THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning theatre company Box Tale Soup will present a new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in April. Originally commissioned by the Clark Memorial Library UCLA, this innovative production combines traditional performance with puppetry, physical theatre, and original music to bring Wilde's classic tale to life in a unique and captivating manner. It can be seen at the SJT on Tuesday 8 April.

Founded in 2012 by Antonia Christophers and Noel Byrne, Box Tale Soup has garnered a reputation for seamlessly blending multiple disciplines, creating breathtaking performances that have captivated audiences both in the UK and overseas.

The Picture of Dorian Gray delves into themes of beauty, art, and the consequences of vanity. Young and beautiful, Dorian Gray sinks into a lifestyle of luxury and abandon, unchanged by corruption and untouched by age. But behind a locked door, beneath a heavy curtain, Dorian's portrait tells a different story…

Antonia Christophers plays Dorian Gray, with all other characters played by Noel Byrne and Mark Collier.

The Picture of Dorian Gray was adapted by Noel Byrne, Antonia Christophers and Mark Collier and directed by Mark Collier and Adam Lenson. Sound design is by Adam Lenson and lighting design by Noel Byrne. The music is composed by Dan Melrose.

