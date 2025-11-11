THE NICE LIST Comes to Bristol Riverside Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) will welcome the holiday season with the world premiere of The Nice List, a lively musical filled with songs, humor, and plenty of Christmas cheer. This merry new production invites audiences of all ages to embark on a cheerful adventure straight from Santa's North Pole. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street) leads this joyful production with music direction by Gary Adler (Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Broadway's Avenue Q), running Tuesday, December 9 through Sunday, December 28.

When Santa announces he must leave for an important trip, he puts two eager elves in charge of the all-important Nice List. Excited to prove themselves, the elves dive right into their new responsibility, but soon discover that checking the list twice is no easy task. As names begin quickly disappearing and the list dwindles to single digits, chaos unfolds at the North Pole. Overflowing with catchy tunes, colorful characters, and dazzling choreography, The Nice List brings a playful new spin to the meaning of Christmas spirit.

“This show captures the joy and wonder of Christmas in a way that brings out the kid in everyone,” said Producing Director Ken Kaissar. “The Nice List celebrates the fun of the season while reminding us that kindness never goes out of style.”

At the heart of The Nice List, Santa (Korie Lee Blossey) travels the world to spread Christmas cheer, leaving his elves in charge. Chestnut (Aaron J. Albano), the ambitious and overconfident Head Elf, and Gumdrop (Diana Huey), the ever-optimistic team player, take on the challenge with help from their fellow workshop companions; Raisin (Michelle Dowdy), the grumpy but big-hearted caretaker; Cookie (Jennifer Barnhart), the quick-witted cowgirl; Marzipan (Kennedy Kanagawa), the dramatic dreamer; and Fruitcake (Brad Weinstock), the no-nonsense problem-solver. Together, they learn that the true spirit of Christmas is not about being perfectly nice but about friendship, teamwork, and believing in one another.

A talented cast helps bring the magic and spirit of the North Pole to Bristol. Korie Lee Blossey (Santa) brings his signature warmth and humor after appearing on Broadway as the Genie in Disney's Aladdin and Santa in Elf. Aaron J. Albano (Chestnut), a veteran of twelve Broadway productions including Hamilton, Aladdin, and Wicked, adds his high-energy flair to the ensemble. Diana Huey (Gumdrop), a Helen Hayes and Gregory Award winner celebrated for her groundbreaking performance as Ariel in The Little Mermaid national tour, shines with her radiant stage presence. Jennifer Barnhart (Cookie), an Emmy-nominated Sesame Street performer and original Broadway cast member of the Tony Award-winning Avenue Q, showcases her exceptional artistry onstage. Kennedy Kanagawa (Marzipan), seen on Broadway in Into the Woods and regionally at Bucks County Playhouse, brings his dynamic voice and theatrical range to the holiday spectacular. Michelle Dowdy (Raisin), who made her Broadway debut as Tracy Turnblad in Hairspray, adds her powerhouse vocals and charm to the ensemble. Brad Weinstock (Fruitcake), who appeared on Broadway as Omar in Aladdin, lends his sharp comedic timing and spirited energy to the production.

The production team includes Alan Muraoka (Director), Gary Adler (Music Director), Dahlia Al-Habieli (Scenic Design), Brian Hemesath (Costume Design), Joe Doran (Lighting Design), Ryk Lewis (Sound Design), Kylie Clark (Puppet Design), and Amy L. Massari (Production Stage Manager). The band features Thuy Nguyen (Violin), Shania Carinha and Nick Sontag (Violin Subs), Michael DiFebbo (Electric Guitar), Bob Gargiullo (Electric Bass), and Kathy Goff (Drums).

The Bristol Riverside Theatre production is the world premiere of The Nice List, so audiences will be the first to experience this future classic.