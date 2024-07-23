THE MAD HATTER'S TEA PARTY Returns to the Linbury This Autumn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Mad Hatter's Tea Party, a playful and surprising take on Lewis Carroll's classic tale Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, will return to the Royal Opera House's Linbury theatre from 4-24 September 2024.

Kate Prince MBE, writer, director, choreographer and founder of ZooNation, transforms this much-loved tale into a family friendly, funk, house and hip-hop extravaganza. Set in a dysfunctional institution, this energetic, accessible production encourages us to embrace our differences and the things that make us who we are. The Mad Hatter's Tea Party takes the well-known story of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and brings the notorious character of The Mad Hatter to the forefront.

Join Dr Ernest as he arranges a ‘T for Therapy' party. A host of familiar characters including The White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts turn the party in an afternoon of outrageous escapades, creating a dynamic dance adventure overflowing with wonder and wit.

Kate Prince worked with her frequent collaborators Josh Cohen and DJ Walde to create a palette of music, incorporating various musical styles with each character.

This much anticipated revival marks the 10th anniversary since The Mad Hatter's Tea Party premiered in 2014. Notable ZooNation artists Tommy Franzen, Issac Baptiste AKA Turbo, and Jade Hackett reprise their roles, alongside new talent including Portia Oti, Elijah Smith and Malachi Welch from the ZooNation Youth Company. Notable ZooNation productions include Olivier Award-winning Sylvia (Old Vic), Message In A Bottle and Some Like It Hip Hop (Sadler's Wells).

Costume and set design is by Ben Stone, lighting by Natasha Chivers with sound design and music supervision by David McEwan.

Later in September, The Royal Ballet will be performing Christopher Wheeldon's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on the mainstage. A special Insight: All About Alice on 9th September explores the inspiration behind Christopher Wheeldon's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Zoonation's The Mad Hatter's Tea Party.

The Mad Hatter's Tea Party is produced by The Royal Ballet Studio Programme.

The Mad Hatter's Tea Party soundtrack is available on Spotify and Apple Music.

