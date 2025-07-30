THE LEAGUE OF IMPROV Comedian Jake Lambert To Return This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following his debut in July, as Guest Comedian for London's finest improv troupe, star of Live at The Apollo, The Now Show and Russell Kane's Evil Genius, Jake Lambert is back for more this September.

Jake, who hosted the first show in the acclaimed League of Improv's new monthly residency at Underbelly Boulevard, had so much fun at the show that he's coming back to join the cast for a second helping.

Over the past three years, The League of Improv has built a reputation for fast paced improvised comedy with their monthly shows that features a different Star Guest each time. On September 19, Jake will return to perform alongside the troupe's founder Damian Arnold and his crackshot team of top talent from the London and Chicago improv world.

The evening begins with a one word suggestion from the audience. This suggestion will inspire Jake Lambert's stand up and some playful audience interaction which will provide story and character ideas for the improvisers who will then create scenes that shall only exist on the night and never be seen again. This is a truly unique comedy experience that is heightened by team work and produces unforgettable laughs each and every show. These laughs are delivered at pace, with a 100% guarantee that no two shows will ever be the same.

Jake Lambert is a brilliant stand-up known for his non-stop gag-filled storytelling. His online videos have racked up over 500 million views, building Jake a devoted fanbase. Following three sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, Jake is currently on an international tour with his show The Sunshine Kid, which has been continually extended to meet demand. He performs regularly with comedy heavyweights like Michael McIntyre, Jack Dee, Romesh Ranganathan, and Kerry Godliman on arena and theatre tours worldwide.



Jake has appeared on BBC's Live at The Apollo, Comedy Central's Live From The Comedy Store and Comedy Central Live, UKTV's Rosie Jones's Disability Comedy Extravaganza, and is a recurring guest on BBC's The Apprentice: You're Fired. In 2025, he paired up with Jack Dee in World's Most Dangerous Roads, driving through the wilds of mountainous Kyrgyzstan. Jake also co-hosts the hit podcast Save It For The Podcast with comedy pal George Lewis.

Jake's writing credits span a range of top UK shows, including The Ranganation, The Royal Variety Performance, The Apprentice: You're Fired, Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Netflix's Flinch, and more.