THE LAST STAND World Premiere and More Set for Nottingham Playhouse Autumn Season

Nottingham Playhouse has announced its new Autumn/Winter 2025/26 season. The new season includes the world premiere of a newly commissioned play, the UK regional premiere of a bitingly funny comedy and the return of a favourite literary adaptation.

Announcements include:

Maxine Peake stars in the world premiere of Caroline Bird's wickedly funny The Last Stand of Mrs. Mary Whitehouse

The UK regional premiere of Jonathan Spector's sharply observed comedy Eureka Day

The return of the highly successful The Beekeeper of Aleppo, directed by Miranda Cromwell, and based on the best-selling novel by Christy Lefteri

Nottingham Playhouse's autumn 2025 season opens with the world premiere of a new play, The Last Stand of Mrs. Mary Whitehouse. Written by Caroline Bird, whose highly successful 2022 play Red Ellen was such a hit, this wickedly funny new play explores the enigma of Mary Whitehouse: pearl-clutching prude or ‘the most dangerous woman in Britain'?

Caroline Bird delves into Whitehouse's most explosive battle — her infamous blasphemy trial against Gay News, which revealed the shocking power behind her sweet smile. The play challenges beliefs about freedom, censorship, and explores one woman's formidable resolve to push back the tide.

One of the UK's biggest stars of stage and screen, and known for her iconic TV appearances (Dinnerladies, Shameless, Silk, The Village, Inside No. 9, See No Evil, Black Mirror), Maxine Peake brings this fascinating and outrageous character to life. Commenting on the role, Maxine said:

“I'm extremely excited to be taking on the role of Mary Whitehouse in Caroline Bird's extraordinary new piece, The Last Stand of Mrs. Mary Whitehouse. I'm delighted to be working with Sarah Frankcom yet again, and to be invited by Adam and the team to the fabulous Nottingham Playhouse.”

The UK Regional premiere of Jonathan Spector's razor-sharp comedy Eureka Day sees friendships challenged when an outbreak of mumps reveals that not everyone is on board with the school's vaccine policy. The Executive Committee of well-meaning parents and teachers at a progressive Californian elementary school fall apart, as their selfless paradise crumbles and meetings are derailed by parental hysteria.

First produced in 2017, this laugh-out-loud play shows how even the most enlightened communities are just one epidemic away from complete turmoil.

James Grieve (Fisherman's Friends The Musical, UK Tour; The Invincibles, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and New Wolsey Ipswich) will direct Eureka Day, and commented:

“I am thrilled and honoured to be invited to the beautiful, essential Nottingham Playhouse to direct the regional premiere of Eureka Day. It's a gift of a play – sabre sharp, searingly prescient and uproariously funny. I can't wait.”

Back by popular demand, The Beekeeper of Aleppo returns after its world premiere at Nottingham Playhouse and a sell-out UK tour in 2023. It is once again produced in association with UK Productions.

Winner of the Aspen Words Award, Runner up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and one of The Times top three bestselling books of 2020, Christy Lefteri's best-selling novel's stage adaptation will once again be directed by Olivier Award winning Miranda Cromwell (Death of a Salesman – Young Vic, Piccadilly Theatre, and Broadway).

Commenting on the return, Miranda Cromwell said:

“I am thrilled to be returning to Nottingham Playhouse to direct The Beekeeper of Aleppo in a refreshed production. This story of loss, hope and resilience is still so relevant today. We can't wait to share this production with audiences in Nottingham and across the UK.”

Nuri is a beekeeper, his wife, Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo – until the unthinkable happens. When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must journey to find each other again. This compassionate and beautiful play is a story of connection – between friends, families, and strangers.

Adam Penford, Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse, added:

“Nottingham Playhouse has had an amazing year. From being named joint Theatre of the Year 2025 in The Stage Awards, to the 5* reviewed Girls & Boys by Dennis Kelly starring local actor, Aisling Loftus, and the Olivier-nominated Animal Farm co-production with Leeds Playhouse and Stratford East. The news of Punch transferring simultaneously to the West End and Broadway in the autumn is a testament to the skill of the whole Nottingham Playhouse team.

“Maxine Peake is one of my favourite actors and I'm excited to see her tackle the complex Mary Whitehouse, with the wonderful Sarah Frankcom directing and Caroline's superb script. Eureka Day is one of the funniest plays I've seen in recent years, a biting satire and we're delighted to have secured its UK regional premiere with a cracking team, led by Director James Grieve.”

Nottingham Playhouse's autumn programme also includes the previously announced To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's award-winning stage adaptation of the seminal American novel. The legendary panto this year is the spellbinding Sleeping Beauty, with the much-loved John Elkington as Dame, and the Neville Studio production for younger children is the fin-tastic The Little Mermaid.

Tickets for the new season programme are now on sale to Playhouse Pass Members from Tuesday 22 April, with tickets on general sale from Friday 2 May.

