Reverie to Stage FRAGMENTS at The Space Theatre, London in April 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Reverie will return with Fragments - a visceral, genre-defying theatrical experience that

fractures time, language, and identity. Playing 28 April - 1 May 2026 at The Space

Theatre, London. This four-night run invites audiences into a liminal world where grief

lingers, power corrodes, and love refuses to disappear.

Created and directed by Yuvraj Bhatia, Fragments is an anthology of three interwoven

worlds, performed by three actors, bound by a single question: what makes us human

when everything else falls away?

From a future where connection is almost extinct (With You), to a collapsing city haunted

by loyalty and moral paralysis (Demons), to a nightmarish descent into obsession and

power (Macbeth), Fragments unfolds like a triptych of psychological rupture.

- With You follows a bond between two lost souls stuck together in a post-apocalyptic

society where isolation is the norm. Through their evolving relationship, they uncover

deeper layers of their identities, intertwined pasts and the traumas that shaped who

they are, learning to face the cost of loving each other in a fractured world.

- Demons is the story of Nicolas and Peter, two childhood friends on whom looms the

fate of their entire city. While it teeters on collapse in a time of extreme political

instability, they face each other... and themselves; seeking hope and trust in world that

offers neither. An adaptation of the novel of the same name by Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

- Macbeth explores the haunting descent of the relationship between Macbeth and

Lady Macbeth. It puts their power-dynamics and seductive manipulation to the fore

against the backdrop of a surreal, fluid and nightmarish world, exploring the cost of

obsessive ambition on their personal psyches and crumbling relationship. An

adaptation of the William Shakespeare play.

Minimalist, abstract, and emotionally raw, the production rejects conventional

narrative in favour of atmosphere, rhythm, and subtext - drawing audiences into a

charged space between repression and rebellion, beauty and brutality.

Fragments defies conventional storytelling by embracing the abstract and experimental.

A provocative portrayal grounded in raw authenticity and artistic precision, the show

invites you to question assumptions, look deeper and seek raw, complex truths. Directed by Yuvraj Bhatia, the production features Yuvraj Bhatia, Irina Ivanova, Arthur Drury.