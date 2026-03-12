Nicola Clements Steps Down as Gate Theatre's Executive Director & CEO

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gate revealed hat Executive Director & CEO Nicola Clements will be stepping down after over three years of pivotal leadership. Since joining the company, Clements has successfully navigated the Gate through a period of significant evolution, overseeing its transition from a building-based venue to a dynamic producer-led model.

A Legacy of Evolution and Growth

Under Clements' tenure, the Gate has redefined its operational structure, reducing overheads and implementing a responsive team model that leverages a diverse pool of staff, freelancers, and strategic partners. This period of change also saw the launch of a new digital presence and the appointment of a refreshed Board of Trustees and Chair.

Notwithstanding these structural shifts, the Gate has remained steadfast in its founding mission: telling international stories. Highlights of Clements' leadership include:

Financial & Audience Success: The sell-out production of Wish You Were Here achieved 150% of financial projections, with 89% of the audience being first-time attendees.

Artistic Excellence: The recent production of Scenes from the Climate Era, directed by Artistic Lead Atri Banerjee, earned widespread critical acclaim, including multiple 4- and 5-star reviews and award nominations.

Community Impact: In 2025 alone, the company employed 45 freelancers, reached 272 participants through its Gateways programme, and saw record-breaking submissions for the playwriting prize for migrant artists in partnership with Woven Voices.

A statement from outgoing Executive Director & CEO Nicola Clements:

"The Gate proves time and time again that there is an appetite for international theatre and that platforming underserved voices has an extraordinary impact. To play a part in such an important company is incredibly special, particularly when its purpose feels more necessary than ever. While I am now seeking my next adventure, I could not be prouder of the brilliantly dedicated team and everything the Gate represents. "

The Gate remains in a robust position to continue its work as a champion for International Artists and global narratives. The Board will begin the search for a successor in due course to lead the company into its next chapter of creative innovation. Senior Producer Alice Linnane will step into the Interim Executive Director role, steering the company while the recruitment process takes place.

Alice Linnane, Senior Producer and Interim Executive Director:

"Working alongside Nic at the Gate for the last three years has been an unbridled joy. Her tenacity, ambition, vision and steadfastness have been the driving force of this organisation.

During Nic's tenure she has steered the company through a myriad of challenges to create an environment of excellence that champions high quality international art and the artists who make it. I know that I speak for the staff and the community of supporters, partners and artists that Nic has cultivated in her time here when I say that she will be incredibly missed.

Whilst it is bittersweet to wave Nic off, it is an honour to step up to support the Gate through this period of transition. I look forward to welcoming in a new Executive Director, supporting them to make their own mark on this long-standing company and to continue the brilliant work that we have achieved over the last three years."