THE JAZZ SECTION to be Presented at the Union Theatre

After a sell-out run at Camden Fringe and Cambridge, The Jazz Section is back for a week run in London's Off-West End from 19th October to the 23rd October.

With Book, Music & Lyrics by Joy Gingell, Laurence Stannard & Mariam Abdel-Razek.

In 1980s Prague, nothing is more dangerous than jazz - but Dansky just can't stop listening to it. Tired of being controlled by the hard-line Communist authorities and fascinated by a culture he's never known, Dansky finds himself drawn into the Jazz Section, an elusive group of musicians who have banded together to fight against censorship.

This new actor-muso jazz spectacular features a rebellious original score, based on the true story of Karel Srp's and Vladimir Kouril's jazz revolution.

Playing these rebellious jazzsters will be Arthur Goggin as Karel Srp, Paul Storrs as Vladimir Kouril, Lydia Clay-White as Emili, Fintan Quinn as Dansky and Rchel Oyawale as Masita. With Direction by Joy Gingell and musical direction by Laurence Stannard. Further credits include Chloe Stally-Gibson as Lighting Designer.

DETAILS:

PERFORMANCES

· DATES 19th - 23rd October 2021

· TIME 8pm

Saturday Matinee @ 3pm

· Press Tickets 19th October 2021

TICKETS

· FULL PRICE£22

· CONCESSION£17

