THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Comes to The Tabard

The Tabard presents its upcoming run of Oscar Wilde's perennial tale of the woes of social obligation, The Importance of Being Earnest. This new, uproarious production of Wilde's timeless tour-de-farce breathes life into one of the most immaculately crafted stage comedies of all time.

Jack wishes to marry Algernon's cousin, the desirable Gwendolen, but first he must convince her mother, the formidable Lady Bracknell, of the respectability of his parents and his past. For Jack, however, this is not as easy as it sounds, having started life abandoned in a handbag at Victoria Station. His plan to escape the social pressures of the world around him quickly spirals out of control, his white lies building in scale to scenes of hilarious farce.

Prepare to take a jovial joyride of double lives and double entendres as town and country collide, throwing love, logic and language into the air - a Wilde-ly funny story of handbags, cucumber sandwiches and absolutely nobody called Ernest.

First performed in 1895 to immediate success, The Importance of Being Earnest went on to become a landmark work of satire. Many of the play's themes - amongst them, ridiculing people's preoccupation with their reputation and what is thought of them - are as relatable to today's social media-driven world as they first were to Victorian London.

This production is directed by David Phipps-Davis, who previously directed An Ideal Husband at the Tabard Theatre in 2014. With a cast of eight, this new production plays a limited three-week run over June.

Cast: Tim Gibson, Samuel Oakes, Melissa Knighton, Kirsty Jackson, Non Vaughan-Thomas, Jo Ashe, Dean Harris, Paul Foulds. Director: David Phipps-Davis.





