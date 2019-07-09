THE GEMINUS Comes to the Tristan Bates

After their sell out, 5-star reviewed, critical success with Franz Kafka - Apparatus at London's White Bear Theatre throughout January this year, Blue Devil Productions returns to London at The Tristan Bates Theatre for Camden Fringe 2019 with the award nominated, The Geminus by Ross Dinwiddy, a reimagining of Joseph Conrad's, 'The Secret Sharer'. In this story of a different heart of darkness from Conrad, themes of love, trust, isolation and sexuality collide in an unsettling, yet poignant romance.

A vivid and compelling voyage of self-discovery through perilous, exotic waters. Joseph Conrad's 'The Secret Sharer' is retold as a dark romance. Young Captain George Hotson is feeling the intense strain and the isolation of his new command. But he's about to find solace in an encounter with a fugitive called Leggatt - a handsome and enigmatic stranger with blood on his hands.

The Geminus is an intense, suspenseful and empowering story of adventure and self-discovery on the high seas which sees George Hotson, via falling in love with an ambiguous stranger, take control of his ship and his life.

Conrad's The Secret Sharer was written in 1909 and first published in 1910 and was written during a break from writing the much larger Under Western Eyes. It takes its inspiration from an incident on the Cutty Sark where the First Mate murdered a subordinate. Conrad also uses his own experience from when he was a newly qualified sea captain and the isolation that command and inexperience can bring.

Blue Devil's last three plays, The Geminus, Franz Kafka - Apparatus and Ruffian on the Stair were all nominated for awards at Brighton Fringe, Best New Play for Apparatus and Geminus, Best Design for Print (won highly commended) for Apparatus and Best Newcomer for Ruffian.





