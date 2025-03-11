THE EXOPLANETS Will Premiere at Norwich Theatre Royal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



curious directive, City of London Sinfonia and Norwich Theatre have announced THE EXOPLANETS, which will have its world premiere at Norwich Theatre Royal on 6 September 2025 before a London transfer set for March 2026.

THE EXOPLANETS is an extraordinary blend of theatre, live orchestral performance, and planetarium experience. Created by Jack Lowe, Artistic Director of Norwich-based, curious directive, THE EXOPLANETS is a rare performance collaboration between a multi-award-winning theatre company and an innovative and world-class orchestra. THE EXOPLANETS is supported by Astrophysicist Prof Ruth Angus and is inspired by the Conceptual Image Lab (CIL) at NASA.

The music of THE EXOPLANETS is a new kind of orchestral suite, created by a 'super-group' of composers from around the world, including Theo Whitworth, Anibal Vidal, Robin Haigh, Blasio Kavuma, Samantha Fernando, Zhenyan Li and Pauchi Sasaki, who have been commissioned to write individual works as part of a collective response to scientific advances in planetary discovery. Since 1995, 8000+ exoplanets have so far been verified, and this group of composers, alongside curious directive, are creating musical responses to seven of these strange new worlds alongside a theatre narrative. A first glimpse at planets beyond our solar system, THE EXOPLANETS is a human story of everyday life, mapped onto the cosmos.

Audrey is in hospital. An orchestra watches her and waits. As her mind wanders back and forth in time, THE EXOPLANETS come to life. A story about parenthood, creativity and scientific progress.

Jack Lowe, Artistic Director and CEO at curious directive, said: "The collision of theatre, classical music and astrophysics is the stuff of artistic dream weaving. 'Are we alone?' is one of the prevailing questions in science. Whilst we can't promise to answer that, THE EXOPLANETS will be a gateway for anyone wondering what else is out there and a chance to re-assess what is important on Earth. As ever with science, the truth is invariably more beautiful than we could have ever imagined. We are also very excited to be finally working on the large scale. On a personal level, I'm delighted THE EXOPLANETS will be starting its life in my home city. From Norwich to NASA and who knows where else."

Rowan Rutter, CEO of City of London Sinfonia, said: "We are thrilled to be working on this new project with co-producers curious directive, in association with Norwich Theatre. THE EXOPLANETS is a groundbreaking orchestral-theatre experience about breaking boundaries between disciplines, bringing new voices to the forefront, and creating a space where imagination and scientific discovery meet. Just as Holst once imagined Mars and Venus through music, we too can use our creativity to explore the unknown.

"Science and art are not separate pursuits - they are two sides of the same coin. This project is an invitation - to scientists, to artists, to dreamers, to anyone who has ever looked up at the night sky and wondered what else is out there. THE EXOPLANETS takes these planets' secrets and turns them into sound."

Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive & Creative Director at Norwich Theatre, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering on THE EXOPLANETS, with curious directive and City of London Sinfonia. The show is a truly unique and ambitious production that perfectly embodies our commitment to supporting original new work.

THE EXOPLANETS is a curious directive and City of London Sinfonia co-production, in association with Norwich Theatre and Norfolk and Suffolk Music Hub inspired by the Conceptual Image Laboratory (NASA) and funded by Arts Council England.

The production will open at Norwich Theatre Royal for two performances from 6 September. London dates to be announced.

