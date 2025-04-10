THE BADDIES Comes to the Corn Exchange Newbury's Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The brand-new stage adaptation of The Baddies, Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's hugely successful 2022 story, heads to the Corn Exchange Newbury from Tuesday 27 to Thursday 29 May.

Meet the very worst Baddies in the world! Don't you dare to come too close to a witch, a troll and an ancient ghost! The Baddies love being bad. They roar, spook and cast spells to try and scare a girl out of her wits…who will succeed? Or perhaps the girl is braver than they think…

Directed and choreographed by Katie Beard, and with songs by Joe Stilgoe (Zog and The Flying Doctors), The Baddies is a wickedly hilarious adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's magical tale, and a laugh-out-loud riot for all the family. Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's book has been adapted for the stage by David Greig and Jackie Crichton.

Freckle Productions are pioneers in imaginative storytelling for children and the team behind a number of hugely popular stage hits including Stick Man, Tabby McTat, Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales, Zog and the Flying Doctors.

The current cast going on tour will be James Stirling (Zog and The Flying Doctors, UK Tour and Cadogan Hall, Timpson: the Musical, UK tour) as Ghost, with Lottie Mae O'Kill (Zog, UK Tour, 13 The Musical, Ambassadors) as Mama Mouse, Yuki Sutton (Ride, Charing Cross Theatre; Sam Wu Is Not Afraid of Ghosts, Polka Theatre) as Girl and swing Ben Simon (As You Like it, The Duke's Theatre Co, Little Red Riding Hood, Birmingham Rep).

Joining them will be Rosie Meek (The Play That Goes Wrong, Duchess Theatre) as ‘Witch' and Nic James (Mr Bloom's Nursery, UK Tour) as Troll as well as Georgie McSherry (Schwartz at 75, Lyric Theatre) as a swing and dance captain.

The Baddies has set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, lighting design by Simon Hayes, fight direction by Carlotta De Gregori from RC Annie and puppetry from Edie Edmundsen. Alongside sound design from Richard Brooks, is musical direction from Paul Herbert, Heather Scott Martin as associate choreographer, and Cleo McCabe as costume supervisor and Craig Fleming as production manager. The stage management team consists of technical SM (lighting) Anna Eagle and CSM Jack Sheffield.

Jennifer Sutherland from Freckle Productions said, ‘Freckle are thrilled at the response to The Baddies and are excited to be touring it around the UK in 2025. It has been amazing working with David Greig and Jackie Crichton to transport The Baddies onto the stage.'

David Greig, Artistic Director of The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh said, ‘The Lyceum is delighted to be working with Freckle Productions again, after the resounding success of Stick Man. We look forward to creating a whole new generation of theatre goers with this Julia Donaldson classic.'

Julia Donaldson said, ‘I am delighted that The Baddies has been brought so wickedly to life on stage! It is wonderful to be working once again with Freckle Productions, who've done such fun and inventive things with Zog and Stick Man and my other characters over the years, and I'm particularly happy that Joe Stilgoe, with his gift for catchy tunes and clever lyrics, has written the songs for the show. This is a great night at the theatre for kids of all ages.'

