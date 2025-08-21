THAT'LL BE THE DAY Will Embark on 40th Anniversary Tour

The tour kicks off on 29 August.
Smash-hit sensation That’ll Be The Day is embarking on its 40th anniversary tour this Autumn, dazzling fans across the UK with its iconic rock‘n’roll show. Led by the beloved performer and creator Trevor Payne and joined by his wonderful ensemble of musicians and singers, That’ll Be The Day continues to take audiences on a nostalgic journey from the ‘50s to the ‘80s with the decade’s greatest hits of pop culture.
Marking its triumphant ruby anniversary, this renowned production brings back its adored time-tested formula of music that has defined generations. With its foot-stomping rhythms, That’ll Be The Day presents a phenomenal tribute to the legendary writers and performers behind these world-famous hits. The tour delights new and old fans with classic hits including the likes of The Beatles, Cliff Richard, ABBA, Tom Jones, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Dolly Parton. Not only does the rock‘n’roll tour honour over 60 nostalgic hits, That’ll Be The Day delves into the cultural soul of the past with laugh-out-loud comedy sketches and iconic vintage adverts, transporting audiences back to the golden era of music.
An impeccable band of musicians and vocalists deliver a quality production for a music-loving crowd. With the amount of repeat visitors in the audience, and the volume of the response, That’ll Be The Day will continue to pack houses up and down the country for years to come (Glasgow Theatre Blog).
With the band on point throughout the night, great singers and the heritage of the show, we can see why this has been going for so long and look forward to the 40th anniversary show next year (Brighton and Hove News).
That’ll Be The Day has raised over £1million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.
Trevor Payne, director, producer and vocalist for That’ll Be The Day comments, One of the secrets behind our success is the dedication and hard work of the entire company. I’m especially proud that what began as performances in clubs and holiday camps has evolved into the UK’s number one touring rock and roll theatre show in the country. Unlike any other act I know, That’ll Be The Day refreshes its content annually and strives to improve production year on year. It is unique in many ways and continues to captivate and delight our loyal army of fans across the country.
That’ll Be The Day opens in August in Somerset, with further dates in Wiltshire, Sussex, Hertfordshire, Merseyside, Shropshire, Wales, Warwickshire, London, Lincolnshire, Essex, Devon, Dorset, Hampshire, Gloucestershire, Nottinghamshire and Suffolk.
29–30 Aug 2025 – The Playhouse, Weston-super-Mare
31 Aug 2025 – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
3 Sep 2025 – The Hawth, Crawley
4 Sep 2025 – Spotlight Theatre, Hoddesdon
5–6 Sep 2025 – Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth
7 Sep 2025 – Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
10 Sep 2025 – Floral Pavilion, Wallasey
11 Sep 2025 – Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury
12 Sep 2025 – Venue Cymru, Llandudno
13 Sep 2025 – Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa
14 Sep 2025 – Churchill Theatre, Bromley
17 Sep 2025 – Beck Theatre, Hayes
18 Sep 2025 – Embassy Theatre, Skegness
19 Sep 2025 – Towngate Theatre, Basildon
20 Sep 2025 – Pavilion Theatre, Worthing
24 Sep 2025 – Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple
25 Sep 2025 – Weymouth Pavilion, Weymouth
26 Sep 2025 – Kings Theatre, Portsmouth
27 Sep 2025 – Grove Theatre, Dunstable
28 Sep 2025 – Orchard West, Dartford
2–3 Oct 2025 – The Roses, Tewkesbury
4 Oct 2025 – Westlands, Yeovil
8 Oct 2025 – Princes Hall, Aldershot
9–10 Oct 2025 – Gatehouse Theatre, Stafford
11 Oct 2025 – Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn
12 Oct 2025 – Opera House, Buxton
16–18 Oct 2025 – Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage
22 Oct 2025 – Palace Theatre, Newark-on-Trent
23 Oct 2025 – Palace Theatre, Redditch
24–25 Oct 2025 – Folly Farm, Kilgetty
29 Oct 2025 – Marina Theatre, Lowestoft
30 Oct 2025 – New Theatre, Peterborough
