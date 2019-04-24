Sussex Dance Network Present Their Inanimate To Animate Workshop And Talk

Do you want to create a duet with yourself, your alter ego or your favourite character? Sussex Dance Network and Worthing Theatres invite you to dive into a world of puppetry either as participants, listeners or both, at the Pavilion Theatre on Sunday 9 June at 2.30pm.



Learn to bring different materials to life and let them speak, sing, dance and rock in this three hour workshop with Ester Natzijl creator of internationally acclaimed 'WATCHING, ceci n'est pas de deux'. This workshop teaches you the basic skills of puppetry and how to combine this with your dancing body. This is drama, improvisation, choreography and contact improv all rolled into one. Let the drive of your characters and their drama become the intentions of your movements. Or simply let the abstraction breathe.



This workshop is open to professional and non-professional movers. Please note that the workshop will be being photographed for an exhibition in Sussex.



Alternatively, why not discover more about the art form by hearing from Ester Natzijl herself as she leads you through an illustrative journey of her discoveries in the world of dance and puppeteering. This fascinating talk will take place at the Connaught Studio after the workshop at 7pm on Sunday 9 June.



Ester Natzijl is an all-round dancer, performer, puppeteer, theatre-maker and teacher. Following her training in Classical Ballet and Contemporary Dance at the Royal Conservatoire of Music and Dance in The Hague, she worked with several contemporary companies, including the Netherlands Dance Theatre and Introdance, touring all over the world.



In recent years she developed her practice to combine puppetry and dance and now works with leading figures such as Duda Paiva and Ulrike Quade, creating a number of pieces together. She has also established Ester Natzijl Projects with her own work, including the internationally acclaimed 'WATCHING, ceci n'est pas de deux', a solo-duet which has been performed at festivals worldwide, including at Brighton Fringe in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Throughout her career she has also been active as a ballet, contemporary dance, jazz ballet, physical theatre and puppetry teacher.



Tickets for the workshop are £21.50 and the talk are £8. Combo tickets for both the workshop and talk are £25. All are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







