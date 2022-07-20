Summer Refurbishment Programme Underway At New Theatre Cardiff

A summer refurbishment programme is underway at the New Theatre Cardiff that will see significant improvements to the Front of House areas and Bars, additional Toilets, and an enhanced customer service experience.

Investment in the Cardiff theatre has been made possible following the venue's acquisition by global entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment in 2021 along with proceeds of the Sir Ian McKellen 80th Birthday solo performances in 2019 which raised £72,321.



This is the latest venue investment from Trafalgar Entertainment in recent years following major refurbishment projects at Trafalgar Theatre in London and Theatre Royal Sydney, plus a brand-new build, The Chiswick Cinema.

The theatre's three Bars have been stripped out and replaced to provide more display/storage space and additional workstations. New beer pumps will be installed later in the summer. A dark rose colour palette has been selected to complement the chairs in the seating areas.

The refurbishment also includes improvements to the Circle, Upper Circle and Basement level toilets and the installation of a new second inclusive toilet on the Stalls level. The colour palette is grey, white and black, with stainless steel bathroom accessories, new sanitary ware and anthracite black radiators.



In addition, there is a significant programme of maintenance works being carried out throughout the venue to enhance the building's facilities to improve customer comfort, including an upgrade to the Air Con system.

Stephan Stockton, Theatre Director at the New Theatre said: "We're delighted that we've been able to begin the New Theatre's refurbishment programme this summer with help from our parent company Trafalgar Entertainment and a very generous funding contribution from the legendary Sir Ian McKellen, raised during his 80th birthday solo shows.

"Our intention is to upgrade facilities, improve accessibility and enhance the customer experience for all visitors and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the New Theatre for the start of our Autumn season."



Rosemary Squire, Joint CEO of Trafalgar Entertainment added: "The New Theatre Cardiff is the pride of Wales and has been part of Trafalgar Entertainment for nearly a year. This latest investment project is part of our commitment to providing amazing spaces where people can come together to share in the power of live entertainment.



"Theatre buildings and the customer service provision remain an essential part of that customer experience and we hope that visitors to the New Theatre will continue to enjoy many more memorable nights out at this landmark venue."

New Theatre audiences will be able to experience the fully completed refurbishment for themselves when the theatre welcomes The Cher Show on 23 August.



Highlights over the coming months include hit shows such as Bat Out of Hell, An Inspector Calls, Death Drop Back in the Habit and the traditional annual pantomime, which this year is Snow White and the Seven Dwarves starring Ian 'H' Watkins and Gareth Thomas.

For more information visit:

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk