Sue Perkins, Sara Pascoe, and More Headline Latitude Comedy Bill

The Latitude Festival has announced Sara Pascoe, Sue Perkins and Sing-Along with The Section as the latest additions to its landmark 20th anniversary edition, further cementing what is now the biggest comedy lineup in the festival's twenty-year history and the finest comedy bill assembled outside of Edinburgh this summer.

In a summer of extraordinary comedy, two of Britain's most beloved entertainers, Sir Lenny Henry and Sue Perkins, both make rare returns to stand-up after more than a decade away, making Latitude 2026 not just a festival but a genuine, once-in-a-generation occasion.

Sara and Sue join as headliners alongside previously announced Ross Noble, Jen Brister and Jack Dee, with comedy icon Sir Lenny Henry appearing as a Very Special Guest in his only UK music festival performance of the year. Together, they form the most extraordinary collection of comedy talent ever to grace Henham Park.

Melvin Benn, Latitude Founder and Festival Director, said; "When you have both Sir Lenny Henry and Sue Perkins returning to stand-up after more than a decade away in the same lineup, you know you have something truly extraordinary on your hands. And that's before you add Sara Pascoe, Ross Noble, Jen Brister and Jack Dee into the mix. In twenty years we have never had six headliners, and the fact that we do this year tells you everything about how special this anniversary feels. I can say hand on heart that this is the biggest and best comedy lineup Latitude has ever produced, and I genuinely believe this is the comedy event of the summer. Nothing outside of Edinburgh comes close."

Sara Pascoe headlines fresh from her biggest ever UK tour, I Am A Strange Gloop, a critically acclaimed sell-out run that included a date at the London Palladium. Her first tour since 2022, the show sees Sara navigating a new era: gone are the days of self-exploration via sexual safari, as she works out who she is between episodes of Peppa Pig. Hailed as 'first-rate confessional comedy' by The Times and 'gloriously funny' by the Evening Standard, Sara's Latitude headline set arrives at the peak of her powers. Author of the bestselling Animal and Sex Power Money, host of The Great British Sewing Bee, and a familiar face on Taskmaster, Live at the Apollo, QI and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Sara Pascoe is one of the most important and beloved voices in British comedy.

Sara said,:" Cannot wait to be rocking that tent again. Always the best gig of the year!"

Sue Perkins brings her warmth, wit and brilliance to Henham Park in a festival exclusive. Currently touring her brand-new show The Eternal Shame of Sue Perkins, her first live stand-up show in over a decade, Sue returns to the stage with a hilarious and searingly honest exploration of stigma, humiliation and the unlikely happenings of a career spent in the spotlight. Whether it's what happens when your brain goes haywire on live TV, or how you turn intimate photos splashed across the internet into an act of dignity and joy, Sue proves herself as sharp, fearless and brilliantly funny as ever. You may know her as Bake Off Sue, Just A Minute Sue, or the Sue that gives you travel envy, but stand-up Sue is full of surprises. One of the UK's most beloved entertainers, her credits span The Great British Bake Off, Taskmaster, Just A Minute, Have I Got News For You, QI and a string of acclaimed travelogues. This headline set will be a landmark Latitude moment.

Sing-Along with The Section brings the brilliantly anarchic band, created by Taskmaster's Alex Horne, to Henham Park for a joyous, audience-wide sing-along. With Alex himself not appearing, some of the biggest names from across the Latitude comedy bill will be stepping up in his place to join The Section on stage, and even some lucky members of the Latitude audience getting their moment in the spotlight too. The Section, described by The Guardian as "Britain's Funniest Band", are no strangers to epic musical endeavours: in December 2025 they performed a legendary 24-hour concert at Battersea Power Station, singing a single song on a loop to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer, with a rotating cast of comedians dropping in throughout. Latitude's sing-along promises all the warmth, chaos and unexpected delight that only The Section can deliver, and then some.

Sir Lenny Henry makes an exclusive UK music festival appearance with his new show Still At Large, his only music festival performance this year. Blending stand-up, storytelling and conversation, the show celebrates five extraordinary decades in British entertainment, from The Lenny Henry Show and Chef! to Othello, August in England and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Expect big laughs, heart, and a celebration of the many versions of Lenny: the actor, comedian, author and fundraiser.

Lenny said: "I'm delighted to be bringing Still At Large to Latitude for their 20th anniversary, and it's the only music festival I'll be performing at this year, so this really is a special one. Latitude has built this wonderful reputation for comedy over the years, and that means a lot to me. This show is my celebration of five decades in this business, from standing up in working men's clubs as a teenager to playing an elf in Middle-earth! There'll be plenty of laughs, a lot of heart, and hopefully some surprises along the way. Can't wait!"

Ross Noble brings his legendary improvised chaos to Latitude's 20th anniversary. For over 25 years, Ross has been redefining stand-up comedy with performances that are never the same twice. His stream-of-consciousness style takes audiences on surreal journeys through his gloriously bizarre imagination. Ross's return to Latitude is particularly special, he created one of the festival's most legendary moments in 2008. After leading the entire Comedy Arena in a mass sing-along of Bohemian Rhapsody, he spontaneously led a 3,000-strong conga line across the festival site to a bemused vegan food stall, where the crowd chanted for sausage rolls before Ross crowd-surfed to safety. From his podcast Angry Dancer to appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Have I Got News for You, Ross's quick wit and fearless approach have made him one of the UK's most distinctive voices.

Jen Brister brings her razor-sharp observational comedy and fearless honesty to Latitude's 20th anniversary as a headline act. One of the UK's most distinctive comedy voices, Jen has built a devoted following through her brilliantly frank material about parenting, politics, and modern life. A veteran of the Edinburgh Fringe, her comedy combines personal storytelling with fierce intelligence and impeccable timing. Her bestselling book The Other Mother, and popular podcast have expanded her reach, but it's on stage where Jen truly shines. Jen was the very first act on stage at the very first Latitude in 2006, headlining its 20th anniversary is a full-circle moment two decades in the making.

Jen said: "I was the very first act on at the very first festival back in 2006 and I'm thrilled to be headlining its 20th anniversary."

Jack Dee, master of deadpan comedy, returns to Henham Park with his signature dry wit and impeccable timing. A true Latitude favourite, Jack has graced the Comedy Arena on multiple occasions, including a memorable performance at the festival's 10th anniversary in 2015. A household name for over three decades, Jack's intelligent observational comedy has consistently sold out arenas across the UK. As a regular on Would I Lie to You? and host of I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, Jack continues to prove that deadpan delivery and sharp observation never go out of style.

Jack said: "I am delighted to be performing at this year's Latitude Festival. As always at my shows, the dress code is formal and I very much hope that the audience will observe this. If you're simply planning on drinking cider and getting stoned for 3 days, then instead I suggest that you attend one of the many pop concerts that will be available for people like you. Thank you."

Also on the bill across the weekend at the TK Maxx presents the Comedy Arena is an exceptional array of established stars and exciting new voices David O'Doherty, Josie Long, Marcus Brigstocke, Rosie Jones, Kyla Cobbler, Chloe Petts, Scott Bennett, Flo & Joan, Blank Peng, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Josh Baulf, Maia Tassalini, Matt Bragg, Phil Ellis, Thomas Green, The Comedy Store, Chortle Student Comedy Award Finalists, and So You Think You're Funny? winner Madeleine Brettingham.

Latitude's comedy lineup joins previously announced headline music acts David Byrne (UK Festival Exclusive), Lewis Capaldi and Teddy Swims, alongside The Flaming Lips, The Last Dinner Party, Self Esteem, Wet Leg, Billy Ocean, David Gray, The Undertones, Peter Hook and the Light and more.