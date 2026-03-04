Women & Theatre to Debut THE BRUMMIE ENSEMBLE's First Show at Birmingham Rep

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Join Women & Theatre for The Brummie Ensemble's first public performance on Saturday 14 March at Birmingham Rep. A celebration of all things Brummie, this new devised show will feature performance from 26 adults, expect original music, poetry and movement.

A free to attend adult drama group, run by Women & Theatre, The Brummie Ensemble is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund and the performance on Saturday 14 March at Birmingham Rep is the culmination of the first year of the project. The Brummie Ensemble brings people together from different walks of life, generations, backgrounds, identities and experiences to co-create exciting Original Theatre. The project will run for a further two years with space for new recruits year on year.

Adaya Henry, Artistic Director, Women & Theatre said: "It has been a complete joy to work with so many people over the first year of The Brummie Ensemble, at a time when so much of the media is focused on division, it's more important than ever to create propositional theatre that brings people together from across the city. We can't wait to share what we have created with audiences."

The group's first public performance is a celebration of Birmingham and the vibrant and diverse communities that are proud to be called Brummies and is an opportunity for participants to share their experiences of The Brummie Ensemble and the positive impact it's had on their well-being.

Looking ahead to the performance, participant Connor said: “I enjoy being part of Brummie Ensemble performing and working with talented cast members also they're like a big family and made some special friendships along the way!! “I have enjoyed the whole process of creating our very first live public performance of Brummie Ensemble at Birmingham Rep Theatre also learning our song lyrics for the show and strong poem about Birmingham. Making creative dance movement pieces in rehearsals and going into pairs of performing in our group scenes together. “I love being involved of Brummie Ensemble because I get the chance to showcase my acting, singing, and slapstick comedy talent within the group also learning new things of coming out from my comfort zone and everyone is brilliant with each other.”

Simi, The Brummie Ensemble participant agreed and said: "I love being part of this group as each session is so much fun. Everyone is friendly and easy to work with. Being a part of the Ensemble means so much to me as it means I can keep doing what I love with other like minded, lovely people."

Fellow participant, Sophie, added: "Brummie Ensemble is such an incredible group to be a part of, it's really diverse and inclusive and it's a chance to just have fun and be creative. I've always felt really comfortable and I think it's so important to have something that gives access to art and community that's free. I feel like the group really embodies the spirit of Birmingham and that influences what we create."

The Brummie Ensemble is a three-year programme delivered over two terms each year with participants attending weekly sessions. The first term took place at The Legacy Centre of Excellence in Newtown, the second term has taken place at Birmingham Rep. 30 people participate each term.

To find out more about The Brummie Ensemble and how you can get involved visit: The Brummie Ensemble Project