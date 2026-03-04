Watermill Theatre Will Host Dementia Friendly Performance of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Newbury's Watermill Theatre will be offering their first Dementia Friendly performance for the award-winning venue's 2026 summer musical and family classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, on Thursday 16 July at 2.30pm.

This Dementia Friendly performance creates a relaxed, supportive environment for people living with dementia and those who support them. This is achieved through numerous means, including pre-show information to help prepare for a visit, and Dementia Friendly staff available for support before, during and after the show. During the performance, low-level lighting is used, and there are quiet spaces and a chill-out area which patrons are free to use. The performance is a relaxed and inclusive environment, where movement, noise, and different expressions of enjoyment are welcomed.

This Dementia Friendly performance forms another part of the Watermill's extensive range of Access performances throughout the year. These include BSL integrated where interpreters join the actors on stage and BSL interpreted performances, closed-captioned performances, audio-described and Touch Tour performances, and relaxed performances. As well as this, the Watermill welcomes audiences to request familiarisation visits, to look around the theatre and get their bearings when the theatre is less busy.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang runs from Tuesday 26 May to Sunday 13 September, with a national press night on Thursday 4 June. Further information can be found on the Watermill's website https://www.watermill.org.uk/.

Claire Murray said, “It's central to our ethos to welcome everyone to the Watermill and we're delighted that for the first time this will expand to offering a Dementia Friendly performance on this year's summer musical. Our team are working with partners all over West Berkshire to reach people living with dementia and we're looking forward to some group singing workshops, inspired by the much-loved music in the show. We look forward to welcoming the groups to the Watermill's performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on Thursday 16 July.”

With music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams, and based on the MGM motion picture, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be directed by Paul Hart, with the Watermill's signature storytelling, inventiveness and actor-musicianship at its heart.

This new production will feature classic songs played live by an ensemble cast, including “Truly Scrumptious”, “Hushabye Mountain” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”.