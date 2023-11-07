Submissions Now Open For MTFestUK 2024

The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre have announced that submissions are now open for MTFestUK 2024 which will be showcasing eight new British musicals over a two-week period from 30 January – 11 February 2024 across The Other Palace Studio and The Turbine Theatre.

MTFestUK is a unique festival that provides a platform to showcase and celebrate new musical theatre. Eight new productions will be selected from the open submission process and their creative teams given an opportunity to workshop and present their work in ‘sharing' sessions to audiences.

Writing teams from all backgrounds and from across all across the UK and internationally are encouraged to apply. MTFestUK aims to support new innovative and exciting musical theatre, especially from underrepresented backgrounds, allowing audiences to come and support, explore, engage, and enjoy new musical theatre in its earliest stages of development. Each piece will be cast and rehearsed, before holding four sharing performances in workshop format, open to audiences.

Paul Taylor Mills, Artistic Director at The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre said: “I'm thrilled to be presenting our 5th MTFestUK across The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre. Both venues have been birth places for 100's of shows that have gone on to be seen around the world. Safe spaces where new work can be trialed and teased has never been more important and it really is a privledge to help shepherd some incredible work. MTFestUK is one of the primary ways in which we're able to engage with artists and we encourage everyone to use this opportunity to submit their new work.”

To submit your show for consideration, please email submissions@paultaylormills.com. Submissions close on Wednesday 15 November 2023.