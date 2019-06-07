Strictly Arts Theatre Company Presents NOT BLACK AND WHITE

Not Black and White explores the multiple pressures, both real and perceived, placed on women of colour through the eyes of a young woman trying - or not trying - for a baby. This new work from the creative team behind last year's sell out Fringe hit Freeman takes on the issues of colourism, ageism, interracial relationships, being a woman in the workplace and the pressures on women to have children - and pressures from family relating to home culture. As Remelle struggles to conform to "professional standards" of how to wear her hair, moderate her accent and limit her gestures in the workplace, her husband wrestles with his own feelings of inadequacy and his finite capacity to empathise with the issues he's never had to experience. Strictly Arts Theatre Company are returning to the Fringe as one of the Associate Artists at the Pleasance.

United by love, broken by reality. Remelle faces a constant battle to feel comfortable in her own skin. Her family want her to be proud of her heritage but she hasn't become a successful business woman by flaunting her Jamaican roots. Now life's pressures are starting to get to her, but are they all real?

Director Corey Campbell said, "The inspiration for the story came from a Freeman post-show discussion. An usher talked to us about how their son in law became impotent when he and his wife decided to try for a baby. He feared having a dark skin baby and this was affecting his mental health, which in turn effected his physical health. It is common in our culture for people to believe that the lighter skinned you are, the more beautiful you are, the more likely you are to be accepted by society. All of this made me think about my five older sisters and how much they have struggled with their complexions throughout their lives and what has contributed to that. In workplaces, they have been told that it's not professional/acceptable to have their hair in its natural, afro state. They must hide their accents, wear lighter makeup, and keep their hands by their sides otherwise they're seen as too aggressive when explaining things.

We want people from all walks of life to come and experience different things when watching Not Black and White. We want black women to feel empowered by holding up a mirror to how they may be feeling and living. We will challenge the stereotypes of those that have pre-conceived notions of people with dark skin and afro hair. We want people to realise that the "professional standard" we are held to isn't a one size fits all especially in our multi-cultural society in the UK in 2019."

Strictly Arts Theatre Company is a physical theatre company led by AD Corey Campbell and Executive Producer Henry Bays. The company tells stories from communities that might not otherwise be represented on stage. Strictly Arts Theatre Company were the recipients of last year's Charlie Hartill Special Reserve Fund from the Pleasance, and this year will be going to the Pleasance as one their Associate Artists. Last year their play Freeman won the Spirit of the Fringe Award, received a Special Commendation from the SIT-UP Awards, and was shortlisted for the Freedom of Expression Award (Amnesty International), and Offies for Best Ensemble and Best Director.

As well as his work with Strictly Arts, director Corey Campbell has been an Assistant Director with Tamasha Theatre and the Belgrade Theatre, and worked on the adaptation of Malorie Blackman's Noughts and Crosses with Pilot Theatre and Derby Theatre. Throughout this time, Corey has also created and facilitated many workshops designed to increase engagement with the arts, working alongside several City Councils to steer young people away from knife crime and gang related activities. He is a Creative Associate at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry, and has been appointed as an Honorary Member of the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire for services to the arts.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 12+

