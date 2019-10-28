Stephen Bailey Announces Brand New Live Tour For 2020

Comedian and star of Channel'5's Celebs On The Farm Stephen Bailey is heading back out on the road in spring 2020 with a hilarious all-new show - Can't Be Bothered. Stephen is ready and raring to go with 20 brand new dates announced around the UK in February and March next year.

In a time where everyone is expected to have an opinion on everything, Stephen just can't be bothered. But by being complacent, does that make him complicit? This show is a very personal journey for him as for the first time, Stephen really shows his vulnerability on stage as he explores what it's like to be a woke comedian - but he's still funny!

Stephen Bailey has made a name for himself for being a little gossip - but this year he's grown up and decided to have a conversation with you (but a funny one - he's still Channel 5's darling) - about everything that is going on in the world.

He's the best mate you want to chat to at the pub and thinks the world has gone mad. Can't Be Bothered is a bit of storytelling, some inappropriate anecdotes and more sincerity than he's ever dared have! What more do you want? He's basically Holly Willoughby.

Trigger warning - he does NOT mention Brexit. The government don't know what to say so he certainly doesn't. Radio 4 listeners are still welcome.

Tickets for Can't Be Bothered go on sale from Thursday 31st October from www.stephenbaileycomedy.co.uk.

Can't Be Bothered is Stephen's third solo tour, following the critically acclaimed Can't Think Straight in 2018, and 2019's Our Kid. Stephen has also performed at London's prestigious Soho Theatre, as well as toured the country supporting fellow stand-up comedian Katherine Ryan on her sold-out UK tour.

Best known as host of Channel 5's Celebs on the Farm, Stephen has recently made appearances on TV shows such as ITV's Coronation Street, ITV2's The Stand Up Sketch Show, BBC Two's The Apprentice: You're Fired and Comedy Central's Live At The Comedy Store. Stephen will also be making his debut in the brand new series of BBC Two's Live At The Apollo, due to air later this year. It has been a very big year for Stephen, he's even bought a new microwave.

Adding to his extensive back catalogue of TV and radio work, Stephen has also made appearances on Channel 5's Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side, Comedy Central's Roast Battle, ITV2's Safeword, and CelebAbility, and on ITV's Zoe Ball on Saturday/Sunday, as well as Sunday Takeover on Virgin Radio, the Breakfast show on GAYDIO and The Arts Show with Jonathan Ross on BBC Radio 2.





