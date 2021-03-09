St Helens Theatre Royal Announces Easter Streamed Pantomime JACK AND THE BEANSTALK - AT HOME!

St Helens Theatre Royal has announced that its Easter pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk will be streamed online to watch at home.

Producers Regal Entertainments had previously announced that Goldilocks would be staged during half-term for audiences visiting the theatre.

However, given the Government's recent roadmap to ease restrictions, plans to stage the panto have now been revised as it is not yet permitted to open the venue's doors to the public.

Instead, Jack and the Beanstalk will be filmed and streamed online during the Easter break, enabling families to still enjoy the experience of pantomime during the school holidays but from the comfort of their own home.

Jack and the Beanstalk will be streamed online for 17 performances between Friday 2 April and Sunday 11 April 2021. Booking is now open.

A cast of St Helens Theatre Royal favourites are coming together for family favourite Jack and the Beanstalk.

Timothy Lucas will appear in the lead role of Jack, Abigail Middleton as Mrs Fleshcreep, and Olivia Sloyan as Princess Jill. The cast is complete with Reece Sibbald as Simple Simon, Jamie Greer as Dame Trott, and Jenna Sian O'Hara as Fairy Mary.

The creative team includes director Chantelle Nolan, musical supervisor Callum Clarke, choreography by Nazene Langfield, and the show is written by Reece Sibbald.

Jack and the Beanstalk tells the rags to riches story of a boy who sells the family's cow for a handful of beans, getting him into a lot of trouble with his poor mother. But the story takes a magical twist when the beans sprout into a magnificent beanstalk that reaches up to a mystical land high in the sky.

Audiences will join Jack on his gigantic journey up the beanstalk as he discovers geese with golden eggs, a magic harp, and not forgetting a close encounter with a very hungry giant. But Jack needs to tread carefully, as the villainous Mrs Fleshcreep is hot on his heels, determined to stop him.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan commented: "The entertainment industry has been hit extremely hard over the last 12 months so we were really looking forward to welcoming audiences back into the theatre this Easter, but sadly due to ongoing Government restrictions we're not able to do that just yet.

"However, one thing we absolutely pride ourselves on at St Helens Theatre Royal is our original family pantomimes. We've all missed out on so much in the last year, so rather than our loyal community miss our popular Easter pantomime we're filming the show to stream online - something which proved very popular when our Christmas panto run was cut short by the national lockdown. Families can still experience all the panto fun and laughter but from the comfort of their own living room, while tucking into their Easter eggs."

Jack and the Beanstalk will be streamed online between Friday 2 April and Sunday 11 April 2021. Streaming access can be booked online only via the www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com website.