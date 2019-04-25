Spymonkey Presents COOPED

To mark their 20th Anniversary year, Spymonkey are remounting their seminal production Cooped which made them an international comedy sensation from Just For Laughs Montreal to Sydney Opera House.

Programmed by Worthing Theatres in partnership with Brighton Festival, Cooped will be performed at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Wednesday 22 May to Sunday 26 May 2019.

Described as Hitchcock's Rebecca meets The Pink Panther, Spymonkey's deliciously demented take on the pulp gothic romance overflows with brilliant characters, rip-roaring farce and virtuoso physical comedy.

A spooky mansion, a plucky young heroine and a handsome English aristocrat. Add a German butler and a Spanish soap star and you're... COOPED with Spymonkey!

Directed by Cal McCrystal, the comedy genius behind National Theatre's 'One Man Two Guvnors', the production unites the original creative team and performers with new collaborators in this celebratory remount of their longest-running show, first created in 2001, and set in the heart of darkest Northumberlandshirehampton.

Performing Cooped for the first time in the UK since 2013, Spymonkey fans and first-time audiences alike will enjoy the laugh-out-loud humour of Cooped, with new bits especially created for this anniversary tour, alongside some slightly older bits - Cooped notably contains possibly the most hilariously badly positioned fig-leaves since Adam and Eve danced their first pas-de-deux!

Based in Brighton, internationally-acclaimed Spymonkey are firm Brighton Festival favourites, so it is fitting that the tour opens at Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, as part of the festival in May, before heading off to Liverpool and Blackpool in June and then an extended off Broadway run [in Florida!] for autumn 2019.

Tickets for Spymonkey's Cooped are priced from £12.50 - £25 and are available from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.





