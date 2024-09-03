Spot On Children's Festival Returns To Riverside Theatres This Spring School Holiday

The festival runs from 28th September to 20th October.
This spring school holidays, Riverside Theatres will once again host the annual Spot On Children’s Festival, offering an expanded and thrilling program of children’s entertainment and activities. Running from 28th September to 20th October, the festival promises three weeks of jam-packed fun, featuring an exciting array of theatre, musical performances, physical comedy, engaging workshops, and circus acts to delight children of all ages.
This year, the festival is bigger than ever, with local, national, and international acts coming to Parramatta, ensuring a diverse and unforgettable experience throughout the break.
As well as hosting an array of free activities in the courtyard from 1-5 October, Riverside Theatres will also offer cheap and accessible activities through their low-ticket price Mini Music Makers series in the Raffertys Theatre from 1-9 October. Suitable for Ages 2+, this program will feature interactive concerts from Outback Tracks, Emily Who, and the amazing Bonnie will be hosting a Karaoke Disco Party and more.
Riverside Theatres has been a successful cultural and community asset of the City of Parramatta Council for over 36 years, and is highly respected both by our community and the national arts industry. Riverside was recognised as the Performing Arts Centre of Year by Performing Arts Connections Australia in 2023.
