Southwark Playhouse Announces UK Premiere of YOU ARE HERE With Wendi Peters

The Grey Area Theatre Company presents the UK premiere of YOU ARE HERE, feature music and lyrics by Neil Bartram and a book by Brian Hill.

The production is directed by Matthew Rankcom with musical direction by Laura Bangay, movement direction by Amie Hibbert. Set and costume design by Libby Todd, lighting design by Jai Morjaria, sound design by Charles Parry.

Performances run Thursday, 29 April - Saturday, 22 May 2021.

You Are Here is the UK premiere of an intimate, hilarious and heart-breaking tour-de-force musical that will leave you cheering for the resilience of the human spirit.

July 20, 1969. On the night of the moon landing, Chicago housewife Diana (Wendi Peters) walks out of her comfortable suburban life for no real reason. She sees the astronauts taking that great step and is struck by the realisation that some people lead exciting lives. Suddenly alone in a fast-changing world, she finds a series of unexpected encounters can turn one small step into a giant, life-changing leap.

This is a live, in-person performance running for four weeks, and there is currently one designated live-streamed performance on Friday, 7 May at 7.45pm (captions available).

Southwark Playhouse are selling tickets for live, in-person socially distanced performances of You Are Here in the hope that live performances will be able to go ahead at this point. If government guidance does not allow for live performances to go ahead with social distancing, then all performances of You Are Here will be live-streamed and ticket holders will be contacted with details on how to watch the alternative production online or obtain a refund.