Soho Theatre Announces the Cast for MINISTRY OF LESBIAN AFFAIRS

Soho Theatre and Damsel Productions, the theatre company championing women's untold stories, announces the eight-strong cast for the premiere of award-winning writer Iman Qureshi's latest play, The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs. Directed by Hannah Hauer-King, this heart-warming play with songs will be Soho Theatre's new-writing highlight of the season, forming part of its spring/summer 2022 programme.

Qureshi (2018 Papatango Prize winner, The Funeral Director and Soho Six 2019 alumni) breaks new ground writing a comedy about a lesbian community choir struggling to survive. Led by a world-weary conductor with lofty ambitions, the disparate and unruly choir gossip, flirt and attempt to sing their way onto the main stage at Pride.

The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs is a timely play which places community and togetherness at its very heart, whilst exploring deeper questions about lesbian invisibility, male violence and ultimately, the desire for a life with dignity and a sense of belonging.

Qureshi comments: "When I first arrived in London, Soho instantly felt like home. I'm thrilled that this precious piece has found its home too in the heart of Soho. This show could be for anyone who has felt alone and is longing for connection, communion, or a big warm hug."

The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs director Hauer-King, who also worked with Qureshi on The Funeral Director, adds: "Plays with songs have a particular power and can connect with audiences in a special way. This is a story about belonging, harmony and togetherness, and the music of the choir feels like the perfect way to riff on these themes. But despite its lighter tones, Ministry is also a play asking some difficult questions about why lesbian women struggle to commune and take up space."

The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs was co-commissioned by Soho Theatre and Damsel Productions and is supported by the Cara Delevingne Foundation. The production will run for 6 weeks in Soho Theatre's Main House from 5 May to 11 June 2022.

Cast:

Kibong Tanji Lori

Claudia Jolly Ana

Shuna Snow Connie

Lara Sawalha Dina

Freddie Stabb Fi

Mariah Louca Brig

Fanta Barrie Ellie

Fayez Bakhsh Man

Creative Team:

Writer Iman Qureshi

Director Hannah Hauer-King

Set and Costume Designer Anna Reid

Costume Supervisor Danielle Levy

Lighting Designer Zoe Spurr

Sound Designer & Co-Music Director Nicola Chang

Co-Music Director & Vocal Coach Victoria Calver

Fight Directors Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown

Casting Director Nadine Rennie CDG

Producers Kitty Wordsworth for Damsel Productions

Ameena Hamid for Soho Theatre

Listings Information:

Dates: 5 May - 11 June 2022

Times: 7.30pm (2.30pm matinees)

Prices: From £12

Booking Link: https://sohotheatre.com/shows/the-ministry-of-lesbian-affairs