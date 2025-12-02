Seven Dials Playhouse Appoints Michael Divers To Its Board Of Trustees

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Seven Dials Playhouse has announced the appointment of Michael Divers to its Board of Trustees. His appointment comes at an important moment for the organisation, while the Charity Commission’s statutory inquiry continues. The charity is focused on strengthening its governance, developing its long-term model, and ensuring it remains equipped to deliver upon its charitable purpose in a sustainable and future-facing way. Michael brings substantial experience to support this work.

Michael is People Director at Sir Robert McAlpine Limited, one of the United Kingdom’s Tier 1 building contractors with a turnover in excess of £1bn and around 10,000 employees and contractors. He has led organisations through periods of significant change and growth, developing their services and improving business performance through their people. His background includes senior HR leadership roles within the public sector, including Glasgow City Council, Scottish Enterprise and the Student Loans Company, as well as large global companies such as WYG Group (now Tetra Tech), where he was Group HR Director. He also led the HR consultancy division at TMP Worldwide, delivering services to major public and private sector clients. He brings deep expertise in governance, organisational culture and strategic workforce development.

Amanda Davey, Chief Executive of Seven Dials Playhouse, said:

“We are excited to welcome Michael to the Board of Trustees. His experience in organisational leadership and his understanding of how to build strong, people-focused structures will be invaluable as we continue to develop our long-term model. This is an important period for Seven Dials Playhouse and Michael’s appointment supports our aim to grow with clarity, transparency and confidence in the years ahead.”

Michael Divers said:

“Seven Dials Playhouse plays an important role in supporting artists and creative practitioners, and I am delighted to be joining the Board at this pivotal time. I look forward to contributing my vast experience to support the organisation’s continued growth and its commitment to a sustainable future for the community it serves.”