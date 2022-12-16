Small Truth Theatre Return With A New Audio Theatre Collection, Our Voices
Following on from their award winning DIGITAL CARAVAN THEATRE series, SMALL TRUTH THEATRE is back with a new collections of audio plays called OUR VOICES.
Featuring work by Emma Dennis-Edwards, Abi Zakarian, Tanya Loretta Dee and Lilly Driscoll, with a special bonus episode from the Young Associates at The Gate Theatre.
Inspired by the culture and community of North Kensington, the award- winning Caravan Theatre is back with 15 minute micro plays, putting our much loved community at the heart of our theatre making to celebrate & amplify the young voices in our area and beyond. Supported by the Grenfell Health And Emotional Wellbeing For Children And Young People Fund and Arts Council England, we are working with some of the best artists in UK theatre and TV, including Jade Anouka (His Dark Materials), Barbara Smith (Eastenders), Alex Jarrett (National Theatre), Nathalie Armin (A Little Life) and multi award winning sound designer Nicola Chang (My Neighbor Totoro).
Small Truth Artistic director Yasmeen Arden "It's always an honour to work with and for our community. This has been especially exciting with the Our Voices project as we got to work with the amazing young people who have inspired our beautiful new episodes. They have given me a real sense of hope. "Our Voices" is all about creating unity and power in our collective voice. The young people of North Kensington are incredible."
'Our Voices' Season:
CHICKEN SHOP LOVE by Tanya Loretta Dee & Directed by Yasmeen Arden
Tara - Jade Anouka
Simeon & Mick - Kwaku Mills
Sound Design - Nicola Chang
Inspired by Year 5 at Oxford Gardens Primary School
PIECES by Lilly Driscoll & Directed by Nadia Papachronopoulou
Ruby - Barbara Smith
Pearl - Alex Jarrett
Sound Design - Nicola Chang
Inspired by Year 5 at Barlby Primary School
FINDING POLLY by Emma Dennis Edwards & Directed by Abi Falase
Polly - Luana Gomes
Miss Wood/Ri-Ri - Sherise Blackman
Jamie/Leo - Tom Victor
Sound Design - Nicola Chang
Made in collaboration with the Young People at Kids on the Green
Recommended 12+
HOME by Abi Zakarian & Directed by Yasmeen Arden
Mother - Nathalie Armin
Najia - Jessie Bedrossian
Sound Design - Nicola Chang
Inspired by the children and staff at Henry Dickens Community Centre
All episodes are now available to enjoy for FREE at https://caravantheatre.co.uk/our-voices and all the usual podcast platforms. We will also be releasing BSL film versions in the New Year.
