Simple Things And Limbic Cinema Present SPECTRA

SPECTRA, a large-scale immersive sculpture is coming to Bristol from 23rd - 26th September 2021 at The Station on Silver Street, created by award-winning multimedia creative artists Limbic Cinema and music producer K-LONE.

The immersive sculpture, presented by Simple Things and Limbic Cinema, explores the relationship with light, through projection mapping, volumetric lighting and intricate sound design. The FREE experience lasts around 12 minutes, with intervals throughout the four days.

SPECTRA is the third in a series of projects created by Limbic Cinema that explores how light shapes us, and how we shape light. Inspired by the Linda Geddes book 'Chasing The Sun' and developed through conversations with leading historians, scientists, astrologists and ecologists across the UK. Sound artist K-LONE transforms the space with contrasting live electronic music, in response to the artwork.

The sculptural installation is an exploration of synchronicity, rhythm and disruption, referencing the contrasts between a harmonious and disconnected relationship with sunlight through a mesmeric dance of sound and light.

Thom Buttery, founder and creative director at Limbic Cinema said:

"This physical sculpture is a modern take on monuments that brought people together in ancient civilisations to contemplate and celebrate the sun. From the stone circles of England to the 'Benbens' of Egypt, monolithic structures were built across the globe as a centre point for rituals to take place, where light would interact with the structure, resulting in transcendent experiences for collective audiences. We're hoping people will enjoy the sculpture as a shared experience."

"Traditionally the healing potential of the sun and its importance to health and well-being has been overlooked. Light is the primary Zeitgeber (time-giver), meaning it is the most important factor in governing your circadian and biological rhythms, which are responsible for regulating countless numbers of physiological behaviours in the body."

"Artificial light now blurs the boundaries between night and day, with many cities lit up for 24 hours a day, and light emitting devices illuminating our homes late into the night. This not only affects human behaviour but also the wider ecological landscape."

"Light, projection and sound will interact in the space to immerse audiences in moments of healing, disorientation, and of over stimulation. Taking them on a journey from the sun-worshipping cultures of Ancient Egypt to the contemporary cultures of modern cities across the world."

The project has been made possible with the support of Arts Council England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

More information: https://simplethingsfestival.co.uk/