Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester Returns After Four Year Gap

Kingpin Events, organisers of the UK's largest indoor Christmas theme park, are delighted to announce that Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester returns after a 4-year gap, bringing the magic of Christmas back to Manchester.

The much-loved festive extravaganza returns indoors at EventCity next to the Intu Trafford Centre from Saturday 4th December 2021 to Sunday 2nd January 2022.

The Christmas event became a top attraction in Manchester for five years from 2013-2017, becoming one of the city's biggest annual events and now the much-loved attraction returns bigger and better than before with tickets now on sale for the unmissable festive family adventure.

Kingpin Events will transform the indoor 22,000 sq m exhibition space into an unbelievable and magical winter wonderland, featuring over 50 family rides and attractions all under one roof including Dodgems, Roller Coasters, Waltzers and too many children's rides to mention. There is also a dazzling array of theatrical shows on the main stage including TV stars Daisy and Ollie, Ice Princess Show, Christmas Meltdown plus the spectacular Christmas Circus returns, all with daily performances. Not to mention being greeted by Elves and Fairies and the amazing surprises that are still to be announced!

Of course, Christmas would not be complete without visiting Father Christmas - complete with real reindeers- who will be taking time out of his busy schedule for meet and greets every day, up to and including Christmas Eve. You also have the option to purchase a toy and a photo from Father Christmas Toy Workshop.

If this wasn't enough there are also games stalls and festive foods from German sausages to waffles and crepes, as well as an authentic German Bar for alcoholic drinks and refreshments.

Four hours of non-stop fun and entertainment all included in one amazing ticket price (excluding games and food stalls) along with 3000 free car park spaces.

Organisers Tammy and Billy Silcock of Kingpin Events said "We are absolutely delighted to be returning to Manchester this Christmas after a four-year gap, after the last 18 months we all need to create magical memories with our families, and we hope the return of the event will spread joy across the region. As a special thank you for the hard work of our NHS and Armed Forces we are introducing reduced ticket prices on specific days throughout the run.

"We have worked really hard to ensure that we bring back all the magic we had before as well as ensuring we create a safe space for our visitors, performers and staff. We recommend early booking to ensure you get a ticket."

The organisers have also confirmed the return of the Celebrity VIP Night as well as their annual Charity Night, which this year has been pre-arranged with targeted NHS and mental health charities.

Tickets on sale now for the magical festive family adventure which is guaranteed to create that enchanting Christmas spirit and spread joy across the whole of Manchester and beyond.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester is operated on a session basis to ensure visitors can enjoy a covid-secure and enjoyable experience without overcrowding. There is also ticket insurance and a "Buy with confidence, exchange with ease policy" should a ticketholder have to isolate, full details on the website.

Tickets to this event are limited and we strongly advise that tickets are booked early to avoid disappointment. Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester is also available for private hire.

So don't miss the Christmas event of the year at EventCity which is open until 2nd January 2022.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester will adhere to all government Covid guidelines at the time, hand sanitiser stations will be located around the event and stringent additional cleaning measures in place.

To book visit www.winterwonderlandmanchester.com