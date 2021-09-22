Shoreditch Town Hall Appoints Ellie Browning As The Head Of Cultural Programme

Shoreditch Town Hall today announces the appointment of Ellie Browning as the Head of Cultural Programme - the new creative lead for the company, working alongside Chief Executive Officer, Beth Byrne. She joins the company, having previously been Senior Producer at interactive theatre company Coney. Browning takes up her role effective as of 11 October 2021.

Ellie Browning said today, "I feel incredibly privileged to be joining Shoreditch Town Hall as the Head of Cultural Programme. I'm hugely inspired by the legacy of adventure and ambition that has been built in its relatively young life as an arts venue, as well as the exhilarating history it has since first opening as a town hall in 1866. Originally built to serve the people of the borough I am determined to ensure that the communities of Hackney feel compelled to walk through its doors to be entertained and inspired, with a programme that Hackney are proud to share with the rest of the city. I look forward to collaborating with artists, companies, community groups and our youth board to deliver an accessible, diverse and progressive programme and to reopening this special building to audiences old and new."

Beth Byrne, Chief Executive Officer of Shoreditch Town Hall, commented, "I am really delighted to welcome Ellie to Shoreditch Town Hall. She has significant experience of programming, producing and artist development from a wide range of organisations and her recent work with Coney and their brilliant, genre-defying immersive experiences is right up our street. Her involvement in Young Coney will be key for us in setting up our Youth Board and further exploring our work with young people. Moreover, Ellie has lived in the borough for the past decade and so I'm excited to work with her to create a welcoming and meaningful programme for, and with, the local community."

Shoreditch Town Hall Trustee, Jesse Jones added, "The Trustees and I are thrilled to welcome Ellie Browning into the role of Head of Cultural Programme at Shoreditch Town Hall. We're delighted to have been able to select someone with immense talent and a vital link to the local area. Ellie has an exciting vision for the organisation's programme, and we look forward to her working with brilliant artists to bring to our wonderful building."

Ellie Browning is a producer, programmer and theatre-maker who has lived in Hackney for more than ten years. She joins the company after three years at interactive theatre company Coney, leading on the strategic planning of the arts programme and the delivery of projects with associate artists, local communities and young people. Prior to this she was at Assembly Festival curating and managing the 200+ show programme for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, as well as producing Assembly Festival presented projects. Browning began her career in directing, realising her own projects and directing with Look Left Look Right theatre company. She then went on to manage the creative workshop programme at IdeasTap before moving into her more recent programming and producing roles.