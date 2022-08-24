Sheffield Theatre's Dan Bates to Become Executive Director of Bradford's UK City of Culture 2025

Sheffield Theatres have announced that the departure of their Executive Dan Bates, to take up the position as Executive Director of Bradford's UK City of Culture 2025 programme.

The Sheffield Theatres' wesbite put up a statement today (24 August):

We'd like to wish our Chief Executive Dan Bates the best of luck as he announces he will leave Sheffield Theatres after 13 successful years to take up the exciting position as Executive Director of Bradford's UK City of Culture 2025 programme.

All of us here at Sheffield Theatres will be sad to see Dan go and want to thank him for his huge contribution to our three theatres and the impact he has made to our city over the last 13 years.

Robert Hastie, Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, says:

"Dan has been an exemplary leader of Sheffield Theatres. His belief in the power of live art and his enthusiasm for welcoming audiences through our doors are matched only by his loyalty to the people who work here and the care he demonstrates for everyone on the team. I couldn't have asked for a kinder or more dedicated person to work with when I joined as Artistic Director in 2016, and I've been grateful on countless occasions for his gentle inspiration and encouragement. Through highs like our ambitious 50th anniversary year and the lows of the pandemic, he has supported and helped grow one of the UK's largest theatre complexes, with a daunting 2,500 seats across three theatres - the Crucible, Lyceum and recently re-named Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse. We're very sorry to see him go, but Dan's passion, pragmatism and commitment to Sheffield's audiences, artists and communities have left us in the strongest position to keep growing our work. Bradford and West Yorkshire are very lucky to have him and I can't wait to see what he comes up with in this exciting new role."

Lord Kerslake Chair of Sheffield Theatres Trust Board, says:

"On behalf of the Board and Sheffield Theatres, I thank Dan for his hugely successful period of leadership since he joined in 2009, working alongside both previous Artistic Director Daniel Evans and with Robert Hastie today. I am very sorry to see him go but understand his ambition for his next huge opportunity in Bradford. He has strengthened our organisation going into our 50th year and inspired the loyalty of our great supporters and the city. Dan leaves Sheffield Theatres in a strong position for the future. Recruitment of a new Chief Executive will start shortly."

Shanaz Gulzar, an artist who recently worked as a producer at Manchester International Festival, led the bid and will become Creative Director. Bradford won the prestigious competition at the end of May.