Bradford Announced as UK's 2025 City of Culture

Bradford, has been named the UK's 2025 City of Culture, a prestigious accolade that attracts thousands of tourists and guarantees millions of pounds of funding and investment.

The city is one of the most diverse places in the UK and beat Southhampton, Wrexham and County Durham to win.

Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, announced the winner live on BBC One's The One Show on Tuesday evening, after months of intense competition for the title.

Dorries said​ Bradford was a "worthy winner" of the 2025 title against stiff competition. Those behind the city's bid believe it will generate £700m and create 3,000 jobs.

Bradford will follow Coventry, the current holder of the title.

Shanaz Gulzar who led the Bradford bid described the win as an opportunity "To celebrate our extraordinary cultural heritage and for our young, ethnically diverse population - who have been so involved in shaping our bid - to become leaders and changemakers and begin a new chapter in our story."

Bradford's council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said the win would bring "so many opportunities for people not only in terms of creativity and culture, but also for employment, attracting inward investment, boosting the local economy and opening up opportunities for young people to enhance their skills," she added.

The landmark year is set to deliver more than 1,000 new performances and events, including 365 artist commissions, a series of major arts festivals as well as national and international collaborations.

Bradford will receive £270,000 in initial funding to assist it in developing its plans and will also be eligible for a £3m grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

For the first time the three runners up will receive £125,000 to enable them to move forward with some of the elements of their bids.