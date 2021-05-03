Self-Isolation Choir To Premiere RSCM Music Sunday Anthem

The Self-Isolation Choir is partnering The Royal School of Church Music to perform the world premiere of its 2021 Music Sunday anthem, God Of All Creation by Chris Totney.

The Self-Isolation Choir has been going from strength to strength in recent months, and this exciting endeavour with RSCM is the most recent in a series of high profile successes, including its recent, star-studded All Things Bright and Virtual concert directed by Ralph Allwood MBE; being selected as one of Dame Louise Casey's Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4; and the release of its first single, Allegri's Miserere, directed by Nigel Short. The Choir will also soon record a performance for Her Majesty The Queen in memory of Prince Philip.

Hugh Morris, the RSCM's Director, will direct The Self-Isolation Choir's learning of the Music Sunday anthem via live sessions starting on 10 May, with backing tracks provided by the St. Martin's Voices from the church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Trafalgar Square, London. Singers will record their parts individually at home by 21 May so the vocal recordings can be combined in the studio, ready for the world premiere performance of God Of All Creation on 6 June for Music Sunday.

The Choir's performance of the anthem will then be streamed live across the UK and beyond that afternoon, at the Big Music Sunday Service broadcast from Lichfield Cathedral.

The RSCM have invited churches to learn the anthem and perform it alongside The Self-Isolation Choir. However, absolutely anybody can also sign up for this project directly with The Self-Isolation Choir and have the opportunity to be part of this exciting world premiere. Further information about this project and how to take part is available on The Self-Isolation Choir's website at: https://www.theselfisolationchoir.com/sing-for-music-sunday.