See Mahler's Symphony No. 3 Performed With Real Church Bells At Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

On Saturday 21 March, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, led by Chief Conductor, Vasily Petrenko will perform Mahler's Third Symphony with real church bells for the first time ever in the UK. Liverpool Philharmonic owns 14 church bells, and is the only British orchestra to have collection of this size.

Mahler Symphony No.3 is the composer's longest work and was met with critical acclaim when it premiered in summer of 1902. The concert featuring six movements will also include six of Liverpool Philharmonic's church bells. Mahler requested the use of real church bells, rather than the tubular ones used by many orchestras to evoke a tolling sound, in his third symphony.

Liverpool Philharmonic acquired their first church bell in 1993 and over the past 17 years has built up the collection. The first performance by the Orchestra using the bells was Richard Strauss' Also Sprach Zarathustra led by Conductor Laureate Libor Pešek on a tour of Austria and Germany in 1994. The church bells play a vital role in this piece representing the 'midnight' moment.

Gustav Mahler (1860 to 1911) is regarded as one of the most important 20th century composers and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, under the baton of Vasily Petrenko will play all his symphonies in 2020. Mahler symphony No. 3, also one of the biggest symphonies ever written, will feature artist in residence and mezzo-soprano, Jennifer Johnson, Sopranos and Altos of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir and Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Choir.

Tickets are available for Petrenko's Mahler III at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Saturday 21 March 2020 at 7.30pm and cost from £21. Visit liverpoolphil.com or call the Box Office on 0151 709 3789 to book.





