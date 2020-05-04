Scala Radio Will Launch 4-Part Series, 'The Story Of Musicals'

Scala Radio has announced details of a new special series devoted to musical theatre. 'The Story of Musicals' starts on Sunday 10th May and aims to lift the curtain on theatre in a time when the stage has had to go dark. Hosted by Jamie Crick, the programmes celebrate the greatest musicals of all time, and the people that make them so special.

Over the 4-part series, listeners will learn what makes a musical commercially successful and how audiences' tastes have evolved over the decades - as well as finding out how musical theatre is responding, or adapting to, the current self-isolation period due to the pandemic.

Listeners will be taken on a journey of musicals through the ages, from the films of Fred Astaire right up today's Broadway blockbusters such as Dear Evan Hanson. Some of the biggest revival productions from British companies including Chichester Festival Theatre and The National Theatre will also feature, as the programme takes a look at the continual reinvention of some of the greatest ever shows.

Upcoming episodes will contain themes such as iconic writing duos - including Rogers & Hammerstein and Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, as well as exploring the big screen adaptations of musicals. There'll be a chance to explore how some of our favourite musicals such as Les Misérables and Wicked came to be, as well as an opportunity to hear about the future of musicals.

The new series follows the hugely popular 'West End Weekend' segment of Jamie Crick's weekly Scala Radio show, which rounds off his Sunday morning show at 7-10am.



Speaking about the new series, Jamie said "Many of us have a big musical theatre shaped hole in our lives right now, so there really has never been a greater time to reflect and appreciate the form which enriches so many of our lives. In this new series, I'll have the chance to play some of the many songs that have soundtracked my life as well as explore why it is that musical theatre continues to be so impactful to this day."

'The Story of the Musicals' with Jamie Crick starts on Scala Radio on Sunday 10th May at 1-3pm and will air as a weekly 4-part series. To listen to the show, find Scala Radio on your DAB digital radio, smart speaker, smartphone or tablet using the Scala App, or on Sky channel 0216.





