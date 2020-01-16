SWAN LAKE Will Glide Into Chester This January

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet returns to Storyhouse in Chester this January to entertain audiences with one of the most iconic ballets of all time, Swan Lake.

The dance company draws on the heritage of centuries of classical dance to deliver traditional productions of the best loved Russian ballets. A relative newcomer to the UK, Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet has already built a following of audiences who appreciate the artistry and technique of this company of exquisite young dancers and stars of the future.

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet presents Swan Lake at Storyhouse from Thursday 30 January to Saturday 1 February 2020 for four performances, including one matinee. Tickets are on sale.

Under the expert direction of Marina Medvetskaya, this acclaimed company combines classical training and technique with outstanding soloists to entertain audiences in breathtaking style.

There are no gimmicks or flashy stage sets, this is strictly ballet. A pageant, a tradition, a true celebration of the art form - and an ideal introduction to ballet to anyone who has never experienced it first-hand before.

A full orchestra complements the classical purity of the dancing and traditional staging, to bring a taste of imperial Russia to the UK.

Touring a traditional repertoire of Tchaikovsky favourites, which features principal dancers Natalia Romanova, Evgeny Silakov and Yassaui Mergaliyev (seen on BBC's The Greatest Dancer early in 2019) - the ballets will certainly enchant dance fans.

Swan Lake is Tchaikovsky's masterpiece - the tragic tale of the fateful love between Prince Siegfried and Odette, Queen of the Swans, has an instantly recognisable score.

While hunting, Prince Siegfried catches sight of a stunning swan. As he draws his bow to shoot, the swan transforms into a beautiful woman, Odette. She tells him that she is a princess who has been cursed by an evil sorcerer to spend her days in the form of a swan and swim in a lake of tears. At night, she becomes a human again. The spell can only be broken if a prince swears his eternal fidelity to her, otherwise she and the other maidens must remain swans forever. Tricked by the evil Rothbart into declaring his love for another, Siegfried pays the ultimate price for his betrayal.

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet was formed in 1996 by Marina Medvetskaya, who is a disciple of Vakhtang Chaboukiana and was the Prima Ballerina of the Tbilisi State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre. Since the formation of the company, Medvetskaya has been able to attract some of the finest ballet artists from the mature companies of the City of St Petersburg, including the Kirov, The Maly and the St. Petersburg Ballet of Askold Makarov (formerly 'Choreographic Miniatures').

Their repertoire consists of works by iconic choreographers such as Petipa, Ivanov, Vainonen, St. Leon, Bournonville, Gorsky, Vaganova, Yakobson, and the company owns costumes and decorations (set pieces) made by the craftsmen of the legendary Mariinsky Theatre Workshops.

Artistic Director Marina Medvetskaya said: "Since our first tour in 2015, we have been welcomed by UK audiences who have embraced the beauty, skill and dedication of our dancers. These dates are now an integral part of our touring calendar, we adore bringing these iconic ballets to such appreciative fans."

Tickets for Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet: Swan Lake are on sale now priced from £22.50. Each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

Website: www.pmbpresentations.com

LISTING INFORMATION

SAINT PETERSBURG CLASSIC BALLET: SWAN LAKE

Thursday 30 January - Saturday 1 February 2020

STORYHOUSE

Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR

Thursday 30 January 2020 at 7.30pm

Friday 31 January 2020 at 7.30pm

Saturday 1 February 2020 at 2.30pm

Saturday 1 February 2020 at 7.30pm

Tickets from £22.50 - each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee

Running time approximately 2 hours 40 minutes

Act 1: 1 hour 40 minutes and 20-minute interval

Act 2: 35 minutes and 15-minute interval

Act 3: 25 minutes

HOW TO BOOK

Online: Visit www.storyhouse.com

By Phone: Call 01244 409 113

In person: Visit the Ticket Kiosks at Storyhouse, Hunter Street, Chester, CH1 2AR

Website: www.storyhouse.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/storyhouselive/

Twitter: @StoryhouseLive





