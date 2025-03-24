SURINDERELLA Pantomime Will Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SURINDERELLA, a British South Asian pantomime, will embark on a UK tour this autumn, with tickets on sale from Monday 24 March 2025. Fusing the British traditions of pantomime with a spectacular Desi vibe, SURINDERELLA will open at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 September before touring to Queens Theatre Hornchurch, Theatre Royal Windsor and Watford Palace.

SURINDERELLA is written by Pravesh Kumar and directed by Ameet Chana.

Conceived by Artistic Director of Rifco, Pravesh Kumar MBE, SURINDERELLA is a spectacular all-singing, all-dancing tale set in the Bolly-Woods, where the naach is non-stop, the drama is bigger than your aunties', and the romance is straight out of a filmi blockbuster!

Meet Surinder - sweet, strong, and stuck in a never-ending list of chores thanks to her two selfie-obsessed, Insta-vlogging stepsisters, Lovely & Bubbly. Her only real support? The one and only Basanti, a cow with more attitude than a desi girl.

Meanwhile, Prince Kavi is drowning in shaadi pressure from his family. But when he accidentally bumps into Surinder, sparks fly faster than a Bollywood dance sequence!

Enter the fabulous Devi Godmother, in full-on glam mode with magic, makeovers, and masala moves. With a whole lot of bakwaas, a mystical slipper and a dazzling Bollywood Ball, Surinder's destiny is about to get a serious glow-up!

From the makers of Frankie Goes to Bollywood and Britain's Got Bhangra, in conjunction with Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Imagine Theatre, the award-winning Rifco Theatre brings you an evening of laughter, romance, and larger-than-life entertainment!

Led by Artistic Director Pravesh Kumar MBE, Rifco Theatre Company is one of the UK's most successful touring theatre companies. The company develops, produces and tours vibrant, accessible and ambitious new plays and musicals that reflect and celebrate British South Asian experiences.

Pravesh Kumar MBE, Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Rifco Theatre Company said; "We're thrilled to bring you Surinderella - a British South Asian pantomime that's the perfect blend of East and West! Get ready for classic British panto fun with a vibrant Desi twist - Bollywood beats, big laughs and a heartfelt romance. Rifco is proud to collaborate with Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Imagine Theatre and Watford Palace Theatre to deliver a joyous celebration of British and South Asian culture. We can't wait to bring families together for an authentic experience filled with magic, masti, and plenty of masala!”

Director of Productions at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Tim Colegate said; “Pantomime has been at the heart of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre for over 130 years - it is a British institution that proves evermore popular with our local community. Through our commitment to representing our wonderfully diverse community and seeking to produce work that appeals to all audiences, we're thrilled to be partnering with Rifco and Imagine Theatre to fuse the British theatrical traditions of pantomime with contemporary British South Asian talent, experience and culture.”

CEO's of Imagine Theatre Steve and Sarah Boden said; “We are delighted to be working alongside Rifco and Wolverhampton Grand to create this brand new style of pantomime. There are so many similarities between the worlds of Bollywood and typical pantomime, the strong characters, the vibrant music and costumes that we think the two worlds will blend perfectly in this production of Surinderella. Diversifying the audience is a great thing to be doing so we hope this show introduces a new audience to the genre.”

Comments