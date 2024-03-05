STICK MAN Will Open in London and Salford This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on the book by Julia Donaldson with illustrations by Axel Scheffler, this Christmas Stick Man will play simultaneously at The Lowry Salford 10 December to 5 Jan, and at its new London home, the Bloomsbury Theatre 4 December to 5 Jan. Tickets for both venues are on sale now.

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree in time for Christmas?

This much-loved adaptation from Freckle Productions, the team behind Zog and Zog and the Flying Doctors, features a trio of top actors and is packed full of puppetry, songs, live music and funky moves. Casting for both venues will be announced later this year.

Executive producer Jennifer Sutherland said, “We are so excited that our beloved Stick Man – a perennial festive family favourite – will have sit down seasons in two major cities this Christmas. After twelve years at the Leicester Square Theatre, we're so excited to move to a new London home at the Bloomsbury Theatre. We are working with a brilliant team - designer Katie Sykes, lighting designer El Higgins and director Mark Kane to add even more sparkle and beauty to the show in this jewel of a theatre in London's West End and at the superb Quays Theatre at The Lowry Salford.”

Stick Man is adapted from the book by Julia Donaldson, the multi award-winning author of some of the world's best loved children's books including The Gruffalo and Zog. Julia is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, especially those illustrated by Axel Scheffler, which have sold over 75 million copies and have been published in over 100 languages.

Stick Man is a perennial bestseller and has been translated into 23 languages. In 2015, Magic Light Pictures premiered the animated film of Stick Man with an all-star cast including Martin Freeman, Jennifer Saunders and Hugh Bonneville. The film was the 4th most-viewed 2015 Christmas Day TV programme in the UK, and the book went to number one in the children's chart. In 2023 Stick Man celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Stick Man is directed by Mark Kane with original direction by Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre), design by Katie Sykes (Jane Eyre, National Theatre), lighting by Elanor Higgins (Private Peaceful, UK Tour) music by Benji Bower (A Monster Calls, Old Vic Theatre) and musical direction by Brian Hargreaves.