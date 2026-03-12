Angela Barnes Extends ANGST Tour Into 2026 With Additional UK Dates

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian Angela Barnes has added new dates to her touring show ANGST, extending the run into spring 2026 due to demand. The tour, produced by Off The Kerb, will continue across the United Kingdom with additional performances announced for March through May.

Barnes is known for television appearances on Mock the Week, Live at The Apollo, House of Games, and Hypothetical, as well as regular appearances on BBC Radio 4 programs including The Now Show and The News Quiz, which she has also hosted.

The stand-up show centers on Barnes’s self-described tendency to worry about everything.

Angela Barnes said: “I am so excited to be back on the road, obviously also anxious, riddled with insecurity and can't shake the feeling that I've forgotten to do something important. But I've packed my jokes and my underwear, so I think I'm good to go!”

Barnes began performing stand-up in 2010 after leaving a career in health and social care. She won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2011 and has since toured extensively with her comedy shows. Her previous tour HOT MESS received critical acclaim and was filmed as a special now available on ITVX.

In addition to her live work and television appearances, Barnes co-hosts the podcast We Are History with writer John O’Farrell, where the pair discuss historical events with a comedic perspective.

Newly added ANGST tour dates for 2026 include performances in Maidenhead, Burton, Market Drayton, Henley, Brighton, Reading, Hemel Hempstead, Hastings, Ivybridge, Hereford, Crawley, Milton Keynes, Corsham, Bridport, Bishop’s Stortford, and Sudbury.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now.