Punchdrunk to Stage LANDER 23: FINAL MISSION This May

Immersive theatre company Punchdrunk have announced that LANDER 23 will make its final current mission on 10 May 2026 at its home base in Woolwich.

Originally scheduled for a limited run, the production, which has captivated audiences with its unique blend of immersive theatre and live-action gaming, added additional dates in January, extending its run to May 2026. Audiences now have only a few weeks left to experience the groundbreaking production before its current mission concludes. Tickets priced from £38.75 are available to book now at Lander23.com

A live action video game, LANDER 23 sees the immersive theatre pioneers collide with the world of gaming as never before

LANDER 23 splits players into two squads – Command (Drivers) and Ground Team (Fields). As the Fields navigate the alien landscape, players rely solely on the voice and guidance of the Drivers, stationed aboard the ship. There are no spectators. Everyone plays. Teamwork and communication are key.

The Lander Division of the Centre for Astrobiology is responsible for exploring the outer realms of the galaxy. No division goes further or deeper into the unknown. Tasked with discovering unchartered territories, exploring the outermost reaches and bringing back valuable data to the mothership.

A week ago, the crew of Lander 23 vanished while harvesting a new and valuable energy source.

A distress signal then silence.

You are the next crew in. Your mission is clear – continue their work, collect radiance, survive the unknown. Time is not on your side. The environment is treacherous. There are hidden dangers lurking in the shadows. Do not deviate from the mission.