RUM to Embark on UK Tour in Spring 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Returning to tour further across the UK, the moving solo show RUM is inspired by playwright and plasterer Joe Mallalieu's real-life experiences of the building trade. RUM received strong critical praise following a brief 2024 Edinburgh Fringe run where it captured the interest of TV producers (development discussions are well underway).

RUM follows Danny who has been plastering since he was a kid, he's not scared of anything, he's RUM. He's been up all night and now he's rushing to finish a job before he has to give the speech of his life. The biting play explores what happens when you lack the language or tools to speak about your emotions, interrogating how poor mental health, the celebration of violence and stigma around vulnerability often go hand-in-hand. The debut, which toured the UK last year capturing the interest of scores of non theatre goers as it went venue to venue, is written and performed by plasterer and actor Joe Mallalieu whose family have been in the building trade for three generations.

Writer and performer Joe Mallalieu said: “I think RUM pre-dates the Andrew Tate view point, it's not born with the rise of social media or an uncertainty of what men should be or how they could grow up like we saw in Adolescence.

“It's about how working class men have been growing up for generations. I think that's why it did so well last tour, why we're bringing it back and also why TV production companies have shown interest.”

Director Tess Seddon said: "'When I first started working with Joe on RUM I was struck by the rich complexity of the main character of Danny. He feels love and loyalty so deeply and yet the only acceptable way to express it is through destruction and violence. He's trapped by the very culture that he loves so much. Now four years later, the play is more relevant than ever. With the rise of the manosphere Danny's story is happening on a massive scale as young men are learning limiting and hate filled ideas of what a man should be. I'm thrilled to be bringing such an emotional, funny and politically charged show on a nationwide tour at a time when conversations about masculinity are so badly needed.' man who both wears the culture as a badge of honour and suffers within it.”

Lucas Whitehead, Head of Marketing and Partnerships, ANDYSMANCLUB, said: ”We're proud to be supporting RUM, a no holds-barred take on mental health and suicide in the construction industry. It is no coincidence that britain's most male-dominated industry has a problem with male suicide, and anything that artists, professionals or the public can do to shine a light on this is massively beneficial. 700 people a year take their lives in construction-related suicides. It is important to make noise about the importance of talking and openness and to create things that men who may be struggling can relate to. If this production can inspire one person to make a change in their life, and in turn prevent their suicide or suffering, then the production has done its job.”

Tour Dates

Camden People’s Theatre

58-60 Hampstead Road, London, NW1 2PY

Wednesday 22 - Saturday 25 April 2026

7:15pm (3pm matinee on Saturday only) | £18 (£12)

Box Office: | cptheatre.co.uk

Curve (Rehearsal Room 2)

Rutland Street, Leicester, LE1 1SB

Tuesday 5 May 2026

7:45pm | £15 (£10)

Box office: 0116 242 3595 | curveonline.co.uk

Dukes

Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QE

Friday 15 May 2026

7:30pm | £14

Box office: 01524 598500 | dukeslancaster.org

(ON SALE SOON)

Tobacco Factory Theatre

Raleigh Road, Southville, Bristol, BS3 1TF

Saturday 16 May 2026

7:30pm | £TBC

Box office: 0117 902 0344 | tobaccofactorytheatres.com

New Wolsey

New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

Monday 18 May 2026

7pm | £15

Box office: 01473 295900 | wolseytheatre.co.uk

Barnsley Civic (Studio Theatre)

Eldon Street, Barnsley, S70 2JL

Thursday 21 May 2026

7:30pm | £15 (£8.50)

Box office: 01226 327000 | barnsleycivic.co.uk

Touchstones Rochdale

The Esplanade, Rochdale, Greater Manchester, OL16 1AQ

Tuesday 26 May 2026

7:30pm | £10.50

Box office: 0300 303 8633 | heywoodcivic.co.uk

Chichester Festival Theatre (The Nest)

Thursday 28 May 2026

8pm | £15

Box office: 01243 781312 | thenest.cft.org.uk

Theatre By The Lake

Lakeside, Keswick, CA12 5DJ

Saturday 30 May 2026

7:30pm | £16 (£12)

Box office: 017687 74411| theatrebythelake.com

Stephen Joseph Theatre (The McCarthy)

Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1JW

Tuesday 9 June 2026

7:45pm | £15

Box office: 01723 370541 | sjt.uk.com