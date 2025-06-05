SPACE HAMLET, The New Rock Musical to be Presented at Open Door Theatre Co.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Door Theatre Co. will present Space Hamlet, 5th-9th August at Norwich Puppet Theatre.

Set in a distant future, Space Hamlet follows the journey of the young Prince Hamlet of the Denmark System as he seeks revenge against his uncle Claudius for the murder of his father, King Ham.

This creative and new adaptation of Shakespeare's tragic story has been reimagined as a retro-future, space-viking-rock-opera. Imagine a secret collaboration between David Bowie, Jim Henson, and Doctor Who, as an amazing and original out-of-this-world musical.

Open Door Theatre started life in as a small and dedicated team passionate about new musicals and following the sell-out success of our debut 'Yippee-ki-Yay: The Musical for the Die-Hard Fans' in 2023 we are delighted to present Space Hamlet this summer with our talented cast of eight actors (and plenty of puppets!) in an epic production that will leave you star-struck.

