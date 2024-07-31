SOMETHING OLD, SOMETHING NEW Comes to Sheffield Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sheffield Theatres will present Something Old, Something New, a brand-new production by Sheffield People's Theatre which runs in the Playhouse from Wednesday 14 – Saturday 17 August 2024.

The show follows the chaotic run-up to a Sheffield wedding, told by a company of 50 people from the city and the surrounding area – with the youngest being 12 and the oldest at 77. The play has been developed in collaboration with 200+ community members and groups across Sheffield through workshops, auditions and consultations.

Jenna Omeltschenko, Learning and Participation Director at Sheffield Theatres, said:

“It's been an absolute gift that the communities of Sheffield have shared their hopes, dreams and experiences with us over the last 8 months. Now, with a group of all ages and backgrounds from across the city region, it's so exciting to see this original production come to life. We can't wait to welcome audiences this summer to the wedding spectacular, you bring your dancing shoes and we'll bring the good times.”

‘If today has taught me anything, there are endless stories in this city.'

It's meant to be Nat and Alex's big day but everyone is behaving badly.

The father-in-law is nowhere to be found. The aunties are on the warpath. The guests from London keep attempting Yorkshire accents. The teenage band want to put their own spin on the first dance. And don't even mention the catering.

When the party gets forced into a rundown community centre everyone has to face what it means to commit to someone and somewhere. Can they come together and save the wedding and their community?

Written and Directed by Tess Seddon (How a City Can Save the World), Something Old, Something New is a brand-new production. Inspired by workshops with over 200 people across Sheffield and presented by Sheffield People's Theatre: Sheffield Theatres' intergenerational theatre company for anyone aged 12+ with a shared passion for creating great theatre – both on-stage and behind the scenes.

Tickets for Something Old, Something New are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

